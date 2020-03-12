Beaver Dam spring break to begin early in order to combat COVID-19

Students in Beaver Dam public schools will have an additional three days at the beginning of their spring break as Beaver Dam Schools take the precautionary step to prevent the COVID-19 virus.

“As you are aware, the state of Wisconsin and the nation are navigating the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in a press release Thursday. “In the event the Department of Public Instruction or the State Health Department should make the decision to close our schools, we need to be prepared to appropriately navigate that possibility.”

The Beaver Dam Unified School District’s core health response team has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation and make contingency plans for the continuity of instruction should our schools close for an extended period of time, DiStefano said. In order to complete these plans to full fidelity, we will be extending our spring break to allow time for our teaching staff to prepare for this possibility.

The spring break, which had been scheduled to begin on March 23 will now begin March 19. All district buildings will be closed to the students and the public as of 6 p.m. on March 18. The students will return to school on Tuesday March 31.

All district staff is to report as scheduled on March 19, March 20 and March 30.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}