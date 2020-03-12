Beaver Dam spring break to begin early in order to combat COVID-19

Students in Beaver Dam public schools will have an additional three days at the beginning of their spring break as Beaver Dam Schools take the precautionary step to prevent the COVID-19 virus.
“As you are aware, the state of Wisconsin and the nation are navigating the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in a press release Thursday. “In the event the Department of Public Instruction or the State Health Department should make the decision to close our schools, we need to be prepared to appropriately navigate that possibility.”
The Beaver Dam Unified School District’s core health response team has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation and make contingency plans for the continuity of instruction should our schools close for an extended period of time, DiStefano said. In order to complete these plans to full fidelity, we will be extending our spring break to allow time for our teaching staff to prepare for this possibility.
The spring break, which had been scheduled to begin on March 23 will now begin March 19. All district buildings will be closed to the students and the public as of 6 p.m. on March 18. The students will return to school on Tuesday March 31.
All district staff is to report as scheduled on March 19, March 20 and March 30.
“In addition, the district will be increasing its focus and attention on wellness practices including specific review of healthy habits with students prior to the break,” DiStefano said. “We will continue to increase our focus on sanitation and cleanliness, and over the break we will be conducting targeted deep cleans throughout all of our buildings.”
At this time the additional days should not affect the end of the school year for Beaver Dam students.
“Fortunately, we have not had to use any emergency days this year and therefore, the use of these three days around spring break will not impact the end of the school year,” DiStefano said. “Should the district be required to extend our break further or close for a more extended period of time, we will navigate those realities as they arise.
In addition:
• All Beaver Dam Unified School District facilities will be closed to non-district sponsored events through April 17, as of Monday.
• All staff and student district-sponsored out of state travel has been suspended through April 17
• The high school choir concert scheduled for March 17 has been postponed.
