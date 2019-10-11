Students in Beaver Dam elementary schools got a tasty treat Thursday thanks to Taher food service providing apples from a neighboring orchard for students’ lunches.
Each of the students’ lunches had apples from Tom Dooley’s Orchard in Waupun for the sixth annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch.
Taher organized the local effort that happens in schools and hospitals across the Great Lakes region.
“All elementary schools will have fresh apples at their schools to crunch into during their lunch time,” food service director Stephanie Young said. “Every student, whether cold or hot lunch, had the opportunity to have one. Taher is very happy to supply these fresh grown apples for our schools for such a fun event.”
In total, 1,400 apples were given to students in the elementary schools.
Young observed the process at Lincoln Elementary.
“A food service employee read some information about the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch and fun facts about Tom Dooley’s Orchard in Waupun to the students,” Anderson said. “At the end of it, they all took a crunch out of their apples. We enjoyed having them all participate in a Farm to School event with providing them local apples.”
The students were celebrating National Farm to School Month.
“This collective crunch encourages healthy eating and supports farm to school and local food initiatives throughout the Great Lakes region,” Young said. “We continue to offer fresh fruit and vegetables at all our schools during breakfast and lunches daily. This just makes it a little more fun for the kids to eat a fruit.”
