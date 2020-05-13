Beaver Dam students interested in playing instruments have online registration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beaver Dam elementary school students entering the band and orchestra program for the district only have a few days left to commit online to the program.

Beaver Dam Unified School District instrumental instructor Russell Diggins said students in fourth grade can register for orchestra and fifth grade can register band at the website located at: https://sites.google.com/bdusd.org/beginninginstrumentalmusic/step-1?authuser=0. However the deadline to register for the summer school program is on Friday.

The summer school program is scheduled in two sessions – Aug. 3 to 7 and Aug. 10 to 14, Diggins said.

“Our beginning band program usually starts off in the spring with registration at the high school, where kids try instruments and decide what they want to play,” Diggins said. “Obviously, that can't happen this year, so we've put together a website that demonstrates the instruments, gives them information, and allows them to register.”

Anyone with questions, can contact: Diggins with band questions at digginsr@bdusd.org or 920-306-2811 or Dawn Gaylord with orchestra questions at gayloordd@bdusd.org or 920-843-9532.

