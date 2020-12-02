Beaver Dam students midway through virtual learning week

Students in Beaver Dam School District will be back in schools buildings Monday after a short break and a week of virtual learning.

“Overall, we are pleased with how this week is going,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “We have had good participation and have received positive feedback. Achieving perfection during remarkably imperfect times is far from possible, but each and every day, we are getting better and the entire BDFam is demonstrating our ability to succeed in the midst of this pandemic.”

Beaver Dam Unified School District director of teaching and learning Robert Meyer said district staff has reported an increase in participation.

“We have increased live sessions since the beginning of the year in any of our virtual days as this has been a predominant request from families,” Meyer said. “We know this doesn't fit every family, but this live connection has been shown to address many student needs. We have also had minimal tech support requests for our families showing that our technology, in general, is working well.”

The students are graded with what they work on this week, Meyer said.