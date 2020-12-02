Beaver Dam students midway through virtual learning week

Students in Beaver Dam School District will be back in schools buildings Monday after a short break and a week of virtual learning.
“Overall, we are pleased with how this week is going,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “We have had good participation and have received positive feedback. Achieving perfection during remarkably imperfect times is far from possible, but each and every day, we are getting better and the entire BDFam is demonstrating our ability to succeed in the midst of this pandemic.”
Beaver Dam Unified School District director of teaching and learning Robert Meyer said district staff has reported an increase in participation.
“We have increased live sessions since the beginning of the year in any of our virtual days as this has been a predominant request from families,” Meyer said. “We know this doesn't fit every family, but this live connection has been shown to address many student needs. We have also had minimal tech support requests for our families showing that our technology, in general, is working well.”
The students are graded with what they work on this week, Meyer said.
“Our work in education is more about learning as compared to grading,” Meyer said. “We are focused on ensuring that we continue to provide meaningful and essential learning to all students. Activities and assignments this week will feed into grading, but this will be a part of the whole analysis of what students know and are able to do in relation to each class.”
Families who feel their children are having difficulties with the online process should reach out to their teachers to share what isn’t working for them in order for the virtual program to improve, Moore said.
“We believe our instruction is very focused, allowing for continued learning virtually,” Moore said. “As a part of our normal practice, we provide support to all students who have not demonstrated proficiency in key learning. So, we can support students as needed upon a return to in-person instruction.”
The goal is for students to learn during the virtual week and Meyer said they are focused as possible to ensure as much success as possible.
“Over 80 percent of our families, through a recent survey, supported this virtual instruction week in order to continue to provide the safest learning environments possible,” Meyer said.
The students who take in person or hybrid classes will return to their desks on Monday, and will have 13 days of instruction before the winter break begins on Dec. 24.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!