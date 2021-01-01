Beaver Dam students offered advice as student body has virtual week

Beaver Dam students will return to class Monday with the entire school district learning virtually for the week.
Online learning has been a benefit to some, but has been a difficult process for others, school officials said.
“When students are learning virtually, some of the biggest supports parents can provide are in regards to the student environment,” Beaver Dam Unified School District director of teaching and learning Rob Meyer said.
Meyer said its important to provide a work space for learning and keep a regular schedule.
“In addition, if the parent isn't able to help directly with the curriculum and the student is having difficulty, parents can support students by referring them to recorded lessons, asking their student to attend teacher office hours, or reach out to the teacher for an alternate plan,” Meyer said. “While we wish we were able to have our students on site each day, virtual learning can have the benefit of helping many of our students develop such skills as problems solving and navigating reaching out for assistance. It is these skills that our parents can help support at home, particularly at the secondary level.”
Students who do attend in person classes will return Jan. 11 to the buildings. The district remains in Option B with the kindergarten through fifth grade students attending class in person and grades 6 to 12 attending a hybrid of in-person and virtual classes.
“The majority of our students in both virtual and hybrid models are keeping pace with their work in both options and, we feel, are learning,” Meyer said. “That being said, we continue to work on our engagement and support for all students. Our hybrid students have the opportunity to receive in-person support on their on-site days of instruction. So, our support for students looks different between the models.”
There are some benefits for students who attend the virtual class option for the district. For Beaver Dam Middle School student Carter Hughes said he believes his school’s program is amazing with virtual learning.
“The teacher's post work and your requirement is to get it done by the end of the day,” Hughes said. “I love how I can do whichever class I want to do first and do them in the order that I want. So if I really was not feeling like doing my math first, I can go to history or ELA. As long as you do your Google Meets in the right order, everything should be good.”
Google Meets allows the students to watch live class instruction or to chat about what they are learning in the virtual format.
“I always feel like I am learning,” Hughes said. “If other kids are struggling with this format, my one tip to them is one that has helped me throughout virtual learning. Take mental breaks. Do so every once in a while, or if you are getting stressed out. Do not however overuse mental breaks. Then you will slack off and fail. Instead, maybe take one after every class or after you get done with a large assignment or test.”
Meyer said that beyond setting up a learning environment and a set schedule there are other step that can help virtual learners. \
“In addition, open communication with the teacher or teachers is critical,” Meyer said. “Particularly, please reach out to your teachers if you are unsure on how to monitor the progress of your students< Meyer said. “Knowing if your student is keeping pace with the work or needs more support is important. Lastly, I would recommend that we all remember the core of what we are trying to accomplish. Student learning. Sometimes the technology will fail or there will be other obstacles in these models of instructions. We can all navigate those together when we share the vision of continued learning.”
There is a possibility that virtual classes may continue to be an option for students even when all students are safe to go back to school. Meyer said that the district has provided virtual options on a smaller scale in the past for students in the high school. However there has been changes in technology over the last 15 years including more widespread access to the internet.
“We will be investigating where we go next with virtual, hybrid, or other technology based education models,” Meyer said. “While schools across the country have been continually investigating the best models and offerings, this pandemic has certainly sped up those conversations.”