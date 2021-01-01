Beaver Dam students offered advice as student body has virtual week

“The majority of our students in both virtual and hybrid models are keeping pace with their work in both options and, we feel, are learning,” Meyer said. “That being said, we continue to work on our engagement and support for all students. Our hybrid students have the opportunity to receive in-person support on their on-site days of instruction. So, our support for students looks different between the models.”

There are some benefits for students who attend the virtual class option for the district. For Beaver Dam Middle School student Carter Hughes said he believes his school’s program is amazing with virtual learning.

“The teacher's post work and your requirement is to get it done by the end of the day,” Hughes said. “I love how I can do whichever class I want to do first and do them in the order that I want. So if I really was not feeling like doing my math first, I can go to history or ELA. As long as you do your Google Meets in the right order, everything should be good.”

Google Meets allows the students to watch live class instruction or to chat about what they are learning in the virtual format.