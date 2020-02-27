Beaver Dam students prepare for mock trial semi-finals

A few nights a week a group of Beaver Dam High School students are diligently working toward a goal of doing their best during the semifinals of State Bar of Wisconsin High School Mock Trial.

Beaver Dam came in second, behind Lodi High School, during a regional tournament on Feb. 8 at the Dodge County Courthouse. They will attend the State Bar of Wisconsin’s 37th annual competition on March 13 through 14 at the Dane County Courthouse competing against students from 22 other high schools. The top two teams in the tournament will compete head-to-head March 15 for the right to go to the National Mock Trial Tournament held May 6-9 in Evansville, Indiana.

Sam Ziebarth is a freshman on the team and son of the team’s coach Matt Ziebarth. Sam said that there was more than a family interest in mock trial for him and he enjoyed the many different aspects of mock trial.

“You have to come together as a team to re-enact what a real team would be like,” Sam Ziebarth said.

Although Sam Ziebarth said he personally is not looking into a future in law he feels that there are skills anyone can benefit from by mock trial including their speaking and debating skills.

