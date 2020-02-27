Beaver Dam students prepare for mock trial semi-finals

A few nights a week a group of Beaver Dam High School students are diligently working toward a goal of doing their best during the semifinals of State Bar of Wisconsin High School Mock Trial.
Beaver Dam came in second, behind Lodi High School, during a regional tournament on Feb. 8 at the Dodge County Courthouse. They will attend the State Bar of Wisconsin’s 37th annual competition on March 13 through 14 at the Dane County Courthouse competing against students from 22 other high schools. The top two teams in the tournament will compete head-to-head March 15 for the right to go to the National Mock Trial Tournament held May 6-9 in Evansville, Indiana.
Sam Ziebarth is a freshman on the team and son of the team’s coach Matt Ziebarth. Sam said that there was more than a family interest in mock trial for him and he enjoyed the many different aspects of mock trial.
“You have to come together as a team to re-enact what a real team would be like,” Sam Ziebarth said.
Although Sam Ziebarth said he personally is not looking into a future in law he feels that there are skills anyone can benefit from by mock trial including their speaking and debating skills.
Sam Ziebarth is joined by Matthew Bachman, Blayne Daak, Luke Diljak, Izzy Jues, Lizet Sanchez and Harrison Wilkins on the junior varsity team. The varsity team is made up of Abby Davidson, Joceline Helmbreck, Trenton Holt, Jack Jentz, Zack Johnson, Ella Roux, Bella Sauer, Lily Zahn and Eli Zuhlke.
The case was developed by State Bar members. This year’s students – in teams of six to 12 – argue a fictional case drafted by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin Mock Trial Committee, Estate of Jonah Stark et. Al. v. Clearwater Hills Country Club. The debate involves a drowning at a country club.
“We've been to state twice since I've been coaching,” Matt Ziebarth said, in 2017 and 2018.
The students get together for two hours at least twice a week while they work on the case.
Helmbreck is a senior who has been on the team since she was a freshman.
“For the most part state looks a lot like regionals,” Helmbreck said. “There is one trial Friday night and three trials on Saturday.”
The courthouse is different, Helmbreck said and they will have make adjustments for that, but they have some great skills that they are bringing to the competition with them.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.