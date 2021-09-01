Beaver Dam students return to school

Beaver Dam students returned to school Wednesday following summer break. From 4K to the seniors, about 3,450 student returned to class.
“It was a wonderful day,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “The energy from our students and staff was very positive and generally reflective of everything you would hope for on the first day. Our staff is very committed to focusing on building strong positive relationships with their students this year, and I know much of these first days reflect that value we have on making sure our students are well grounded and well supported for the academic expectations and opportunities that come with an outstanding school year.”
DiStefano said that there is always some anxiety as people transition back to school at the beginning of the school year, and parents should feel comfortable talking to their child’s teacher or principal about any concerns.
“In regards to busing, the first few days can be a little unique and we appreciate the patience and support of our families,” DiStefano said. “As most people know, we do have a new transportation partner in Badger Bus and they are doing a great job. That said, there will be minor adjustments throughout the first few days to improve service and people should feel very comfortable contacting Badger Bus in Beaver Dam if there are questions they need clarified or feedback that might be helpful.”
DiStefano reminded students to make the best of the 2021-22 school year.
“Each and every day is an opportunity for them to better prepare them for the next day and years ahead,” DiStefano said. “Know that your family and our staff want the very best for you and each of you have amazing potential. Give your very best effort, get in the habit of working hard and know that the work you put into your education will indeed pay off more than you can ever imagine. In order to do that, it is important that you make your education one of your priorities, you do what you can to be involved in and outside of the classroom and if you need help, or want to talk to someone, our staff is here to help... just ask.”