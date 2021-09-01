Beaver Dam students return to school

“Each and every day is an opportunity for them to better prepare them for the next day and years ahead,” DiStefano said. “Know that your family and our staff want the very best for you and each of you have amazing potential. Give your very best effort, get in the habit of working hard and know that the work you put into your education will indeed pay off more than you can ever imagine. In order to do that, it is important that you make your education one of your priorities, you do what you can to be involved in and outside of the classroom and if you need help, or want to talk to someone, our staff is here to help... just ask.”