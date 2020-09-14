Beaver Dam students, staff ontinue to mask up as COVID numbers affect the district

Students exhibiting two or more symptoms of COVID or who have a fever are sent home. Those who test negative and are at home for 72 hours can return to school when they have no symptoms. Students who do not take a test remain out of school for 10 days and return when they are symptom free.

The district will begin to allow the use of locker rooms for physical education classes at the middle and high schools with safe practices in place including limiting children in the locker rooms and not using the actual lockers.

Snow days also may change, but they won’t go away completely, DiStefano said. Students may have a half day of virtual classes during snow days.

DiStefano said he is intentionally vague when announcing COVID cases in order to keep people informed while respecting that the information deals with health situations.

“We are anticipating that we will continue to deal with this, but optimistic that the impact will trend low,” DiStefano said. “All things considered, we are in a good spot.”

DiStefano said families should remind their children to wash their hands frequently, wear masks and to practice social distancing. Families monitoring the child or children health at home is also important.

In person education for all the students is not practical at this point, but DiStefano said there is hope for the students to be back in the schools throughout the district at some point in the year.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.