Beaver Dam students, staff ontinue to mask up as COVID numbers affect the district

Beaver Dam Unified School Districts will continue to have staff and students wear masks in the district buildings with or without an order as COVID-19 cases start to show up in the district buildings.
“With over 3,800 students and staff, we have 11 cases that we are working through in the school district,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said to the Beaver Dam School Board Monday. “There are also virtual students included in the 11. As a result of those cases, close contact quarantine has less than 1 percent of the district immediately impacted at this time.”
DiStefano said that area school districts are continuing to meet weekly with the Dodge County Health Department. There also are separate meetings where the health department staff meets with individual school districts. Census tracts in and around Beaver Dam are being watched closely.
DiStefano said that the district will continue with Option B. Students in 4K to sixth grade are in school full weeks in person and seventh grade to 12th grade students having a hybrid week with two days at school and three days online.
It is the third week of school and 76 percent of students are attending in person classes and 24 percent are virtual students, DiStefano said. At the 4K level 83 percent are in person, elementary level 72 percent are in person, middle school level 74 percent are in person and high school level 79 percent are in person.
Students exhibiting two or more symptoms of COVID or who have a fever are sent home. Those who test negative and are at home for 72 hours can return to school when they have no symptoms. Students who do not take a test remain out of school for 10 days and return when they are symptom free.
The district will begin to allow the use of locker rooms for physical education classes at the middle and high schools with safe practices in place including limiting children in the locker rooms and not using the actual lockers.
Snow days also may change, but they won’t go away completely, DiStefano said. Students may have a half day of virtual classes during snow days.
DiStefano said he is intentionally vague when announcing COVID cases in order to keep people informed while respecting that the information deals with health situations.
“We are anticipating that we will continue to deal with this, but optimistic that the impact will trend low,” DiStefano said. “All things considered, we are in a good spot.”
DiStefano said families should remind their children to wash their hands frequently, wear masks and to practice social distancing. Families monitoring the child or children health at home is also important.
In person education for all the students is not practical at this point, but DiStefano said there is hope for the students to be back in the schools throughout the district at some point in the year.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!