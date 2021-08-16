Beaver Dam students to begin school year with masks

Beaver Dam became the second school district in the area to require students to wear masks.

Beaver Dam Unified School District board president Chad Prieve made the motion Monday night to require universal face covering or masking in the schools by students and staff. The district reserves the right to amend the requirement at any point to respond to local activity transmission levels.

The board approved the motion with a six to three vote with Mary Kuntz, Lisa Panzer, Gary Spielman, Bev Beal-Loeck, Marge Jorgensen, and Tony Klatt approving the motion.

“As members of the school board, we have been entrusted with one of the most important responsibilities that can be given to any citizen: helping to direct the education of our youth,” Jorgensen said. “It is a commitment to the belief that all children are entitled to a beneficial and equitable education. With the continued increase of COVID-19 and especially the more contagious Delta variant, it is important to put the emphasis on education efforts and directives. We need to make sure school is a safe place for all of our children to learn.”

John Kraus Jr., Prieve and Joanne Tyjeski voted against the motion.