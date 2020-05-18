Beaver Dam students will be in virtual classrooms for summer school

Beaver Dam students will attend summer school at home with opportunities for both remedial learning as well as enrichment courses.
Ashley Jansma, Prairie View Elementary School Associate Principal, spoke to the Beaver Dam Unified School District teaching and learning committee on Monday about summer school. The program is traditionally in person for six weeks, but will be a four-week virtual program this year.
“Given our current situation we had to make adjustments to summer school 2020,” Jansma said.
The district will have the Chromebooks the students possess throughout the district returned, but one will be returned per family for students attending summer school classes.
The elementary students will utilize Google classroom with the teachers going live and posting videos daily for families who are not able to watch the live sessions, Jansma said.
“We will stagger the time we offer instruction so not all the classes are offered at the same time,” Jansma said.
For example, first grade students would have classes at one time and fifth grade students would have a different time, Jansma said. The classes will run five days a week July 6 to 31.
Elementary students will have math and reading courses along with three enrichment classes, Jansma said. The enrichment classes will be predetermined for each class level.
The middle school summer program will also be virtual and use Google Classroom.
“Middle school students will be able to pick up to four classes, and we will provide videos and live instructions,” Jansma said.
Beaver Dam High School students will be able to complete any incompletes they might have in June and there will be credit recovery courses for some students. Jansma said there will also be courses offered from July 6 to 31 for high school students using distance learning programs. Since the programs are online, the fee will be waived this year.
“We are hoping we could possibly meet face to face in August for some students,” Jansma said.
Don Smith Learning Academy students will be able to work online in classes soon, Jansma said.
The lunch program will be delivered similar to how it is currently done where families pick up meals and bring them home to students. Jansma said that program will go through August. There will also be hot lunches offered at several summer camp areas in Beaver Dam.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
