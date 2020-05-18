Beaver Dam students will be in virtual classrooms for summer school

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beaver Dam students will attend summer school at home with opportunities for both remedial learning as well as enrichment courses.

Ashley Jansma, Prairie View Elementary School Associate Principal, spoke to the Beaver Dam Unified School District teaching and learning committee on Monday about summer school. The program is traditionally in person for six weeks, but will be a four-week virtual program this year.

“Given our current situation we had to make adjustments to summer school 2020,” Jansma said.

The district will have the Chromebooks the students possess throughout the district returned, but one will be returned per family for students attending summer school classes.

The elementary students will utilize Google classroom with the teachers going live and posting videos daily for families who are not able to watch the live sessions, Jansma said.

“We will stagger the time we offer instruction so not all the classes are offered at the same time,” Jansma said.

For example, first grade students would have classes at one time and fifth grade students would have a different time, Jansma said. The classes will run five days a week July 6 to 31.