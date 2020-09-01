Beaver Dam Superintendent pleased with first day back for students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There has been a lot of work to get students back in their seats, but it paid off Tuesday for the first day of school.

“We couldn't have asked for a better day,” Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “Parents and students have been phenomenal. It was great to see and feel the positive energy from the students and staff throughout our buildings."

Tuesday was the first day that students returned to the schools after public health orders from the state of Wisconsin shut them down last March to slow the spread of COVID -19. The students seemed to learn over the months best practices to help prevent the disease, according to DiStefano.

“Students at all levels have done a great job with their masking and physical distancing,” DiStefano said. “As always, there are a few things we will continue to iron out, but overall, it has been great.”

Students had the option to learn virtually with about 20 percent choosing that option. In addition, students in the upper grades have hybrid schedules with both in person and virtual classes to increase time available for cleaning and reduce the amount of time students spend around others.

“I had the opportunity to connect with multiple staff and all in all, people are very pleased and feel great about where things are at,” DiStefano said. “We will continue to have sync meetings at each building regularly and as a district to review opportunities to improve and modify things as we learn through doing. Just a reminder to parents that we are committed to doing our best for students and welcome their constructive feedback, suggestions and support. We are all in this together.”

