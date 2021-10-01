Beaver Dam Superintendent warns of harsh consequences for October TikTok challenge

“I don’t have to tell you how absurd, criminal and disruptive that would be,” DiStefano said. “The good news, I am confident that 99 percent of our students not only have the core value and integrity not to even consider this type of behavior, but they would be happy to assist in deterring, reporting or otherwise making sure disruptions like this were not tolerated."

If students do participate in the challenge, DiStefano said there would be harsh consequences including: school suspensions and police involvement. The school principals are also asked to refer the student who is involved in the behavior to the district for possible expulsion.

“I know this sounds harsh but criminal-minded behavior is not only disruptive and disrespectful,” DiStefano said. “It contributes to a culture that we will not allow and on behalf of the 99 percent who are committed to their education and make great choices. And on behalf of our dedicated staff, I will not allow this to consume our focus and to detract from the good work, so we will be swift with our response.”