Beaver Dam teachers and staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

Educators with the Beaver Dam Unified School District began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday through a partnership with Dodge County Public Health and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

The two entities successfully worked together early in the pandemic to provide regional drive-thru COVID-19 testing, with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam hosting and administering testing and county officials providing logistical support and oversight.

“We understand that having teachers and other essential workers vaccinated as quickly as possible is an important step in preserving the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. “We knew that as soon as they were eligible and we had adequate vaccine available we would want to move ahead with our teachers. We’re thankful our collaboration with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is allowing us to once again address the needs of our community.”

Utilizing COVID-19 vaccination doses allocated directly by the state of Wisconsin, MMC-BD started vaccinating Beaver Dam teachers and staff Wednesday. This does not affect the hospital’s ongoing community COVID-19 vaccination schedule as standard allocations received via Marshfield Clinic Health System will continue to go to those previously eligible, including people age 65 and older.