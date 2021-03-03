 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam teachers and staff receive COVID-19 vaccine
Beaver Dam teachers and staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

Beaver Dam Unified School District teachers and staff were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. Registered Nurse Laura Wendt administers the first dose to District Food Service Director Stephanie Young.

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

Educators with the Beaver Dam Unified School District began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday through a partnership with Dodge County Public Health and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

Registered Nurse Angie Heiling injects Scott Hankes with his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. Hankes is a science teacher at Beaver Dam Middle School.

The two entities successfully worked together early in the pandemic to provide regional drive-thru COVID-19 testing, with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam hosting and administering testing and county officials providing logistical support and oversight.

“We understand that having teachers and other essential workers vaccinated as quickly as possible is an important step in preserving the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. “We knew that as soon as they were eligible and we had adequate vaccine available we would want to move ahead with our teachers. We’re thankful our collaboration with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is allowing us to once again address the needs of our community.”

Beaver Dam Unified School District teachers and staff were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. District Food Service Director Stephanie Young listens to instructions given by Registered Nurse before receiving the shot. Posters of thanks from schoolchildren line the waiting room in the hospital.

Utilizing COVID-19 vaccination doses allocated directly by the state of Wisconsin, MMC-BD started vaccinating Beaver Dam teachers and staff Wednesday. This does not affect the hospital’s ongoing community COVID-19 vaccination schedule as standard allocations received via Marshfield Clinic Health System will continue to go to those previously eligible, including people age 65 and older.

“The ability of our staff to be vaccinated reflects a step forward for our entire community that words can't fully express," said Mark DiStefano, Beaver Dam Unified School District superintendent. "It is another example of how people in Beaver Dam and Dodge County come together to make this such a great place to live and work."

Other Dodge County educators will be vaccinated by local public health agencies or partnerships with other health agency vaccinators.

“I’m heartened by the way the community continues to pull together to care for each other,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD Chief Administrative Officer. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for so many and in so many ways, but the partnerships that have been strengthened over the past year will only serve to make us stronger in the years to come.”

Those eligible to receive the vaccine and interested in being placed on the waiting list can visit bdch.com/covid-vaccine or call 1-855-908-5029 and leave a message

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

