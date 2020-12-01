Beaver Dam Unified School District staff helps fundraiser and earns right to dress in jeans in December

Staff in Beaver Dam Unified School District will be able to dress a bit more casual when the students return to district buildings next week, after participating in a fund drive for area organizations.

The staff raised money to surpass a goal when White Construction agreed to match up to $2,000. If they reached the goal, staff could wear jeans through December to help make a difference after the annual food drive done by the district’s pupil services staff failed to garner its normal support.

“Each year we do a food drive for our food pantries and area services that help our families,” said Laura Schieffer, Beaver Dam Unified School District director of special education and public services. “This year, probably due to COVID-19, our donations were considerably less than we would like.”

Schieffer said there was a drive-up collection but they did not collect nearly the amount they normally would during the school food collections. The staff asked that anyone who donated $20 gets to wear jeans while teaching in December.