Beaver Dam's SKDS students share Christmas melodies virtually

A true sign that Christmas is near is when “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells” are performed by girls in velvet dresses and boys in shirts and ties before a crowd of adoring family members.

But many school holiday programs have fallen by the wayside in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way music can be taught in a classroom.

St. Katharine Drexel School in Beaver Dam decided to adapt its traditional Christmas musical and band concert this year by going virtual. The program was recorded this week and after editing, will be presented to an online audience Tuesday.

Band director Kim Lopas said music educators are faced with the difficult task of instructing students from a distance.

Band rehearsals took place outside in the fresh air this fall while waiting for nylon covers and plastic shields to arrive for the wind instruments. Researchers have found band and choral activities spew many more aerosolized virus particles than normal conversation and the instrument accessories provide a protective barrier.

Once inside, rehearsals moved from the stage to the gym floor.