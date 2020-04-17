Beaver Dam's tech ed department makes items for healthcare workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Although Beaver Dam High School has closed for the school year, its teachers are still hard at work.

Last week, Graphic Arts Instructor Wendy Gosdeck found a way for the school’s technical education department to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gosdeck said there is an email network that links together all tech ed teachers in Wisconsin. Through that network she learned of people using 3D printers to make different types of personal protective equipment for the healthcare industry.

“Tech ed teachers all over the state are printing face shields, masks and ear savers,” she said. “The idea was shared in our network and it really caught fire as a way to help.”

She approached BDHS Principal Russ Tronsen about producing ear savers and he was supportive of the endeavor. Since the teachers are not allowed into the school, Tronsen gathered the items Gosdeck needed and she picked them up from him outside the building.

Ear savers are a flexible, adjustable strap that is worn on the back of the head. A healthcare worker wearing a face mask simply loops the elastic straps of the mask to the ear saver. It not only keeps the straps from cutting into the person’s ears but it also forms a tighter seal over the mouth and nose.