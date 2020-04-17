Beaver Dam's tech ed department makes items for healthcare workers

Although Beaver Dam High School has closed for the school year, its teachers are still hard at work.
Last week, Graphic Arts Instructor Wendy Gosdeck found a way for the school’s technical education department to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gosdeck said there is an email network that links together all tech ed teachers in Wisconsin. Through that network she learned of people using 3D printers to make different types of personal protective equipment for the healthcare industry.
“Tech ed teachers all over the state are printing face shields, masks and ear savers,” she said. “The idea was shared in our network and it really caught fire as a way to help.”
She approached BDHS Principal Russ Tronsen about producing ear savers and he was supportive of the endeavor. Since the teachers are not allowed into the school, Tronsen gathered the items Gosdeck needed and she picked them up from him outside the building.
Ear savers are a flexible, adjustable strap that is worn on the back of the head. A healthcare worker wearing a face mask simply loops the elastic straps of the mask to the ear saver. It not only keeps the straps from cutting into the person’s ears but it also forms a tighter seal over the mouth and nose.
The objective is to simply ease the ear strain from wearing a mask day in and day out.
Gosdeck is making two types of ear savers. One is a basic strap and the other has been designed to accommodate someone wearing a ponytail.
The 3D patterns were found on a website called thingiverse.com.
“It’s a site we point out to kids as a reference for getting and sharing ideas. It’s kind of a maker’s space site where people are happy to share their ideas and allow others to use them as long as they’re credited,” she said.
Gosdeck has printed about 150 ear savers and will continue to make them until she runs out of the plastic filament needed for production. It takes roughly a half hour to make one of the devices.
“We dropped off about 30 of them last Friday in the ER at the hospital in Beaver Dam. A nurse from Beaver Dam is taking about 40 more tomorrow and another nurse is taking about the same amount to UW Hospital," Gosdeck said. "And then I'm dropping off about 40 more for a nursing home that requested them."
