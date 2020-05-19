Behavior task force in Baraboo on hold from COVID-19, but school staff meet to discuss concerns

Several current school board members who observed the sessions said common themes emerged from them. Vodak said notes from the meetings won’t be shared with the public nor other staff until after Tuesday in an effort to prevent the discussions from influencing each other.

“There were a number of times where I heard in the rooms, ‘What is our next step? What are we doing next?’ and that to me is where we need to make sure that we don’t lose that momentum and that effort and that buy-in, because the buy-in was extremely important,” Vodak said.

Former school board member Doug Mering called in during the public comment portion of Monday’s board meeting to suggest the district’s efforts on the behavior issue be transparent, including creating a website the public can view to see teacher feedback and behavior data. He urged the board to adopt any potential solutions it can afford, set up improvement metrics that are consistent across schools and wait until after the pandemic to convene the task force.

Vodak said the district could possibly put a link on its website after Tuesday to identify teachers’ concerns.

The board needs to decide how to proceed with the task force, he said. No concrete decisions were made on the issue Monday.