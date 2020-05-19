Behavior task force in Baraboo on hold from COVID-19, but school staff meet to discuss concerns

While the Baraboo School District’s new behavior task forces couldn’t meet as planned March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, school leaders have been meeting with staff to discuss their concerns about student behavior.
School Board President Kevin Vodak said Monday the building-level meetings were “very enlightening” and helpful for moving the district forward on efforts to address behavior problems, which have been an ongoing topic of discussion since former Baraboo teachers started speaking at school board meetings last fall.
“(School staff) all stepped up to the plate and it was just very fulfilling to listen to them very candidly explain their concerns,” Vodak said. He appreciated the leadership they displayed. “I think they really, truly wanted to be heard, and now that we have heard them -- or will be hearing from them -- we need to make sure that we make use of the time and the effort that they put into those sessions.”
Al Behrman Elementary School Principal John Blosenski kicked off the process with an in-person meeting among ABE staff prior to schools shutting down in March, Vodak said. Six of the district’s other seven buildings held virtual meetings with staff in April and May, and Gordon L. Willson Elementary School is planning a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
During the Google Meet sessions, participants broke into smaller groups to share their concerns about student behavior, reaching a consensus, and then returned to the full group to report their findings, Vodak said. Principals have been tasked with meeting again with staff before the end of the school year to get more information on concerns and potential solutions.
Several current school board members who observed the sessions said common themes emerged from them. Vodak said notes from the meetings won’t be shared with the public nor other staff until after Tuesday in an effort to prevent the discussions from influencing each other.
“There were a number of times where I heard in the rooms, ‘What is our next step? What are we doing next?’ and that to me is where we need to make sure that we don’t lose that momentum and that effort and that buy-in, because the buy-in was extremely important,” Vodak said.
Former school board member Doug Mering called in during the public comment portion of Monday’s board meeting to suggest the district’s efforts on the behavior issue be transparent, including creating a website the public can view to see teacher feedback and behavior data. He urged the board to adopt any potential solutions it can afford, set up improvement metrics that are consistent across schools and wait until after the pandemic to convene the task force.
Vodak said the district could possibly put a link on its website after Tuesday to identify teachers’ concerns.
The board needs to decide how to proceed with the task force, he said. No concrete decisions were made on the issue Monday.
“I don’t want to pull the plug on the task force, but I think it’s important to take a step back and evaluate moving forward, what is the task force’s role, what is the expectation for the people that are involved in the task force,” Vodak said, “and, you know, there may be some people that conclude that based upon where we are at in that preconceiving the information that’s going to come forward, but we may be further along in the process right now than we would have been had those sessions not been held.”
New board member Paul Kujak, a retired Baraboo teacher, credited Vodak and District Administrator Lori Mueller for the “great idea” of having each building hold a staff meeting on behavior. All of the feedback he’s heard from teachers has been positive, he said.
“In any tough situation, you try to find silver linings, and this would be, I believe, our silver lining because the discussion has started and I always felt it was imperative that we got the most input from the teachers themselves, and we’ve accomplished that now,” Kujak said.
He said some potential solutions need to be in place by the start of the next school year, an idea with which Vodak agreed, though he said there is uncertainty of how that will look given the pandemic.
Vodak said a virtual meeting of the task force -- proposed in February to be two groups of 30 people, including district staff, parents, retired teachers and community members -- may be possible, but “I don't know if that’s where we need to go right now.”
