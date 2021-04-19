Better late than never: Beaver Dam High School celebrates homecoming

Beaver Dam High School is holding its homecoming week. The difference in the time of year is only one of the changes with the traditionally fall school celebration.

Students are doing dress up days and will have celebrations throughout the week, however no parade will be held and social distancing is still a focus as the week unfolds, Beaver Dam High School Principal Russell Tronsen said.

“It’s nice to see this stuff again, but the kids do get the safety concerns,” Tronsen said. “They are really good about it.”

The students are celebrating by honoring the 1980s decade this year. The students dressed up in neon on Monday. Tuesday is a 1980s nostaglia day. The students return on Thursday dressed up in their class colors and Green and Gold on Friday, with seniors wearing their Beaver tails.

The outbreak areas for the classes were decorated over the weekend with the sophomores winning for their '80s style.

Freshman Amiyah Jackson said she had her mother’s help dressing.

“She had pictures of herself in the 1980s and tried to match my outfits with what she was wearing,” Jackson said.

Tronsen said he was asked what a record looked like when the students were decorating the areas.