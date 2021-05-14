BHS seniors get Honors Night after COVID canceled last year's ceremony

“After they canceled so much stuff, I was like, ‘We’re not really about to have anything. I’ll be surprised if we even had our own graduation ceremony,’” Jackson said. “Like, I imagined it being online or them just being, like, ‘Here’s your diploma, congratulations’ in the mail or something.”

“It feels a little bit nice being recognized all together,” she added.

Her father, Thomas, said he felt “great” about getting to see her accept a $1,500 Nessler scholarship. She has been an achiever ever since she was in Head Start, when she was interviewed by the newspaper, he said. As a single dad, “I’m really proud of her,” he said.

Larsen’s grandparents, Mona and Eugene Larsen, echoed him, saying they were proud of their granddaughter and glad to be able to attend Honors Night.

“It’s nice to have a presentation to kind of cap off their educational experience, and it’s a reward for all of them,” Eugene Larsen said. “We’re very happy.”

“Especially since this whole year has been quite different than she’d been anticipating for years,” Mona Larsen said. “(She) had a big plan for how she was going to take certain classes and enjoy everything, and it didn’t turn out that way.”