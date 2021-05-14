BHS seniors get Honors Night after COVID canceled last year's ceremony

Another of last year’s canceled events came back this week, albeit modified, when Baraboo High School brought its senior scholarship recipients and their families to the gym for Honors Night Thursday.
“We were very excited and we were very thankful that we were able to come together tonight to actually give them back something and enjoy it,” said Lindy Larsen, the self-described “very proud mom” of senior Jorja Larsen. “Even if we had to social distance, it was worth it for the seniors.”
In total, 94 students -- including some former graduates -- received 116 scholarships at the ceremony Thursday, totaling more than $245,000, said Principal Glenn Bildsten. The school district limited attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was live streamed online and linked from the district's Facebook page, facebook.com/OnwardBSD.
Jorja Larsen, 17, said she was grateful for the scholarships she received. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, her senior year has been “a different experience.”
“One I’ll never forget, but I’m glad I could try to make the most of it,” she said.
Classmate Janee Jackson said she hadn’t been expecting any of the typical events this year.
“After they canceled so much stuff, I was like, ‘We’re not really about to have anything. I’ll be surprised if we even had our own graduation ceremony,’” Jackson said. “Like, I imagined it being online or them just being, like, ‘Here’s your diploma, congratulations’ in the mail or something.”
“It feels a little bit nice being recognized all together,” she added.
Her father, Thomas, said he felt “great” about getting to see her accept a $1,500 Nessler scholarship. She has been an achiever ever since she was in Head Start, when she was interviewed by the newspaper, he said. As a single dad, “I’m really proud of her,” he said.
Larsen’s grandparents, Mona and Eugene Larsen, echoed him, saying they were proud of their granddaughter and glad to be able to attend Honors Night.
“It’s nice to have a presentation to kind of cap off their educational experience, and it’s a reward for all of them,” Eugene Larsen said. “We’re very happy.”
“Especially since this whole year has been quite different than she’d been anticipating for years,” Mona Larsen said. “(She) had a big plan for how she was going to take certain classes and enjoy everything, and it didn’t turn out that way.”
Bildsten told the masked and distanced audience that he was privileged to celebrate BHS students’ accomplishments, as well as the generosity of the Baraboo community for supplying scholarships every year.
“It is so fun to be together with everyone in one place, and congratulations graduates,” he said at the end of the ceremony. “We’re very much looking forward to your graduation ... just a day over two weeks away. Can’t wait.”
Class of 2021 scholarship recipients are: Celine Barrera Cortes, Madelyn Beal, Kylie Beauchamp, Aaron Becker, Mackenna Belter, Brian (Hunter) Bielicki, Maria Blake, Mabelle Boehlke, Kayly Bratland, Isaac Brewer, Dylan Brewster, Maya Brown, Jordan Buelow, Emma Crary, William Cutrell, Emma Dobush, Cortney Dunnett, Cadence Dust, Maylee Elliott, Camille Ennis, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Matthew Garcia Martin, Alexis Gorder, Jazmin Guerrero, Mitchell Hamm, Macy Henry, Natasha Hess, Jade Hesse, Olivia Hilario, Janee Jackson, Brandon Jesse, Connor Jones, Molly Korthals, Campbell Koseor, Jorja Larsen, Aaron Le, Madeleine Letendre, Teagan Londo, Evan Messany, Quinn Mueller, Owen Nachtigal, Kip Nieuwenhuis, Ashley Palecek, Naomi Pelland, Justin Phillip, Taylor Reppen, Jacob Schaefer, Grace Schell, Aria Schindler, Kennadi Snow, Carter Stapleton, Payton Steiner, Luke Stelling, Kaiya Stevens, Nick Warming, Hannah Wieczorek and Kaela Wunluck.
Past BHS graduates receiving continuing scholarships are:
- Class of 2017: Mariah Deyo, Geneva Kinzer, and Amber Lueder
- Class of 2018: Erik Eilertson, Lindsay Johnson, Rio LeFevre, Matthew Vander Schaf and Jordyn Zalewski
- Class of 2019: Ashley Cornwell, John Cornwell, Hailey Hannagan, Rachel Lichte, Amber McMurray, Grace Neuman and Brayden Turner
- Class of 2020: Danielle Bullock, Jacob Carignan, Achali Cochrane, Mikayla Faivre, Dana Klicko, Cecelia Oettinger, Jennifer Shanks, Jillian Shanks, Molly Stewart and Noah Tiber
