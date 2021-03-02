 Skip to main content
BHS to host vaccination event for Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Lodi school staff
BHS to host vaccination event for Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Lodi school staff

NEW VACCINATION CLINIC (copy) (copy)

Lorraine Strege, a certified medical assistant, injects a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine into Steve Proctor’s arm Jan. 28 at SSM Health’s vaccination clinic in the Dean Medical Group building in Baraboo. SSM Health will help Baraboo High School host two one-day mass vaccination events March 9 and April 6 for staff of the Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Lodi school districts.

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVE

Baraboo High School will host two one-day vaccination events for teachers and other public school staff from Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Lodi, according to Baraboo District Administrator Lori Mueller.

Mueller released a letter to families and local news media Tuesday announcing Baraboo School District would host the events from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 9 for the first vaccine dose and April 6 for the second, "with thanks and appreciation to our partners at SSM Health." Staff from the Lodi and Wisconsin Dells school districts will be able to participate. 

"The availability of these vaccines is incredibly exciting for our entire community," Mueller wrote. "It signals the beginning of the end of the pandemic and the enormous disruptions it has caused to our daily lives."

Mueller has previously said the Sauk County Health Department assigned SSM Health St. Clare Hospital to provide vaccinations for Baraboo public school staff.

Public and private school employees became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday under Wisconsin's rollout plan. Wilz Hometown Pharmacy of Portage will start vaccinating Portage Community School District staff Wednesday at Portage High School, according to District Administrator Josh Sween. A second clinic is planned for March 10.

The Baraboo School District will shift to virtual learning and close its buildings to nearly all students March 9-10 and April 6-8 to accommodate the vaccine clinic, "maintain operations, and have the least disruption to teaching and learning," according to the letter. Only BHS juniors will be allowed in the high school on March 9 to take the ACT.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

