BNR | Baraboo seeks waiver on required instructional time for this school year

The Baraboo School District is seeking a waiver from the state on required instructional hours for this school year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
District Administrator Lori Mueller said during a public hearing Monday that it’s the third waiver district leaders have asked for due to the “tremendous undertaking” of responding to COVID-19. The others provided flexibility for state requirements on educators’ professional development and evaluations.
“As we’ve worked to respond to the challenges of keeping students in cohorts and to keep students socially distanced — and this impacts our busing as well, in terms of drop-offs so that we can stagger drop-offs and stagger pick-ups — we have made an impact on our hours of instruction,” Mueller said.
State statutes require school districts to provide at least 437 hours of direct instruction to kindergarteners each year, at least 1,050 hours to first- through sixth-graders and at least 1,137 hours to seventh- through 12th-graders.
Staggering lunch periods and recess and providing students with breaks to remove their face coverings has also taken away from instructional time, Mueller said.
She said the district is “just shy of the required hours” at its elementary schools, middle school and early learning cooperative.
At least 59% of Wisconsin school districts applied for the waiver last school year, according to the State Journal.
The Baraboo School Board voted unanimously to authorize district leaders to seek the waiver. Member Nancy Thome was absent.
In other business Monday, the board:
- Recognized two graduating seniors for being awarded scholarships of $10,000 each: Mabelle Boehlke received a 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship and Natasha Hess received a 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Student Initiative Scholarship.
- Approved the hiring of Brianna Capesuis, elementary school counselor, starting in the 2021-22 school year.
- Accepted the resignation of Doug Stetzer, Jack Young Middle School technical education teacher.
- Approved 2021-22 student transportation rates with Lamers Bus Lines at a 1.4% increase, per the district’s current five-year contract with Lamers. The district is paying a total cost of about $1.40 million this year for Lamers’ services and will pay $1.42 million next year, an increase of almost $20,000.
- Agreed on contracted services by Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5 for 2021-22 at an estimated cost of $236,000.
- Approved 2021-22 contract revisions for the Baraboo Early Learning Cooperative 4K program.
