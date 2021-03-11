BNR | Baraboo seeks waiver on required instructional time for this school year

The Baraboo School District is seeking a waiver from the state on required instructional hours for this school year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

District Administrator Lori Mueller said during a public hearing Monday that it’s the third waiver district leaders have asked for due to the “tremendous undertaking” of responding to COVID-19. The others provided flexibility for state requirements on educators’ professional development and evaluations.

“As we’ve worked to respond to the challenges of keeping students in cohorts and to keep students socially distanced — and this impacts our busing as well, in terms of drop-offs so that we can stagger drop-offs and stagger pick-ups — we have made an impact on our hours of instruction,” Mueller said.

State statutes require school districts to provide at least 437 hours of direct instruction to kindergarteners each year, at least 1,050 hours to first- through sixth-graders and at least 1,137 hours to seventh- through 12th-graders.

Staggering lunch periods and recess and providing students with breaks to remove their face coverings has also taken away from instructional time, Mueller said.