Board stresses strict enforcement of mask policy in Baraboo schools but agrees to give students 2nd chance

Member Nancy Thome, an attorney, said she doesn’t think the district owes students any due process in this situation, because wearing a mask is a state mandate.

“They’re breaking the law,” she said. An emergency order by Gov. Tony Evers requires masks to be worn in most public places as of Aug. 1.

The district will provide all students with two face masks when school starts Sept. 1. Per Evers’ order, acceptable face coverings must cover both the nose and mouth and can include cloth and paper masks, neck gaiters and bandanas, but not face shields nor masks with holes or vents.

About 71% of the district’s roughly 3,000 students are planning to return to school in person, while 25% opted for virtual learning as of Monday. District officials have not received responses from 4% — fewer than 200 students, Mueller said — whose possible attendance remains unknown.

Vodak said he’s concerned about the unknown number and asked Mueller what the district can do about them. She said some families don’t respond to the district’s outreach every year even though their children return to school when classes start.