Board stresses strict enforcement of mask policy in Baraboo schools but agrees to give students 2nd chance

The Baraboo School Board agreed to administrators’ recommendation Monday to give high school students one chance to amend their behavior if they defy the district’s mask rule this semester before moving them to virtual learning.
Board members discussed the policy at a special meeting last week in which many expressed a desire for “zero tolerance” when it came to older students refusing to wear a mask.
District Administrator Lori Mueller said Monday there was a difference in what individual members thought that meant and asked them to reconsider, citing a need to give students “due process.”
Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten shared his own concerns with zero tolerance, saying it generally doesn’t work.
“We just really want always to have an opportunity to work with the family to see what’s going on here. A parent will expect us to operate that way,” he said. Bildsten said he might decide that the student should be moved to virtual learning, or he might find the parents can gain their child’s compliance.
The policy recommended by administration sends a student home for the rest of the day the first time they refuse to wear a mask, regardless of age.
At the secondary level, the student’s family will then be informed that if the student refuses again, they will have to do virtual learning for the remainder of the semester. Elementary students will have one additional chance before losing in-person learning privileges.
Secondary students who comply with each request — if they took it off to drink water and simply forgot to replace it, for example — will be moved to virtual learning after three offenses.
Board member Paul Kujak, a retired teacher, said he’s hesitant to give an older student who is “truly defiant” a chance to return to school in person.
“If we go to this one-chance thing, it really, really has to be enforced by our administrators at the secondary level, because we are putting way too many people at risk for somebody that doesn’t want to comply,” Kujak said.
Several other members agreed, repeatedly stressing the importance of enforcing the policy consistently across the schools.
Gwynne Peterson, a retired teacher and administrator, drew a comparison between a student bringing a weapon to school to one risking the health of teachers and peers by defying the mask requirement.
“Do we have zero tolerance for weapons?” Peterson said.
Mueller said they would be given an expulsion hearing with the board, which is due process. When she said she worries about the ramifications of not providing such due process with masks, President Kevin Vodak and Vice President Mike Kohlman said they “don’t buy that,” because the district would still offer them an education in the form of virtual learning.
Member Nancy Thome, an attorney, said she doesn’t think the district owes students any due process in this situation, because wearing a mask is a state mandate.
“They’re breaking the law,” she said. An emergency order by Gov. Tony Evers requires masks to be worn in most public places as of Aug. 1.
The district will provide all students with two face masks when school starts Sept. 1. Per Evers’ order, acceptable face coverings must cover both the nose and mouth and can include cloth and paper masks, neck gaiters and bandanas, but not face shields nor masks with holes or vents.
About 71% of the district’s roughly 3,000 students are planning to return to school in person, while 25% opted for virtual learning as of Monday. District officials have not received responses from 4% — fewer than 200 students, Mueller said — whose possible attendance remains unknown.
Vodak said he’s concerned about the unknown number and asked Mueller what the district can do about them. She said some families don’t respond to the district’s outreach every year even though their children return to school when classes start.
“We anticipate that we have quite a bit of movement. We also anticipate that we have quite a bit of home school occurring because of the pandemic,” Mueller said. “So, despite all of our best efforts, we just don’t know about those kids, and it may turn out that they’re not coming. It may turn out that they show up first day because we’ve had that in the past as well, and that will force us to scramble to make sure that we put them in the right place.”
Dan Lewison at Aug. 24 meeting
Ben Letendre at Aug. 24 meeting
Sean McNevin at Aug. 24 meeting
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Glenn Bildsten at Aug. 24 meeting
Paul Kujak at Aug. 24 meeting
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Paul Kujak at Aug. 24 meeting
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Tim Heilman at Aug. 24 meeting
Gwynne Peterson at Aug. 24 meeting
Mike Kohlman at Aug. 24 meeting
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
082620-bara-news-school-02 (copy)
Sean McNevin at Aug. 24 meeting
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.