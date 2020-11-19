Boo-U plans mix of virtual, in-person classes next semester as applications, admissions rebound

The hospitality program will combine Baraboo’s courses in accounting, economics and general education with online courses through UW-Stout on hospitality-focused operations, employee relations and business practices, according to Christensen. Students in the program will also complete an internship within the industry and can choose to continue on to a bachelor’s degree with guaranteed admission and a full credit transfer to UW-Stout, he said.

Compton said UW-Platteville is reviewing all of its programs this year, including those at its two branch campuses. As a result, Compton said university officials would like to start offering more bachelor’s degrees at the Baraboo campus in the near future. He noted it currently offers a bachelor’s in arts and applied sciences, tailored to people who already have an associate degree.

Comparing the college campus to a restaurant, he said, “If I’m a restaurant owner and maybe I’m having a hard time getting customers in or customers maybe have changed -- I don’t have as many as I used to have -- maybe part of it’s my menu. Maybe I’m not offering menu items that are interesting and bringing people in.”