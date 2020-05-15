Boo-U to release tribute video Sunday for 2020 grads, still plans to hold future commencement

He missed the collaborative aspect of learning together in a classroom, noting that he had chosen UW-Baraboo partially for its one-on-one connections between students and teachers. Overall, however, Powers said he was able to learn as much virtually as he would have in person.

“The faculty and the staff have just been very, very proud of the students and their resilience in this difficult time, but also, too, impressed with the dedication of the students to continue and finish this semester and to graduate. Because there was opportunity and reason to say, ‘hey, I’m going to call it quits in the middle of the semester,’ and that just didn’t happen,” Janairo said. “There was just a lot of perseverance and so there’s a lot to be proud of here.”