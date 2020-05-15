Boo-U to release tribute video Sunday for 2020 grads, still plans to hold future commencement

Baraboo’s college campus would usually be bustling to organize a May commencement ceremony, but with COVID-19 remaining a public health threat, campus officials are opting instead to honor their graduates with an online video tribute Sunday.
Ed Janairo, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County dean, said the campus still plans to hold a face-to-face ceremony for this year’s class at an undetermined future date.
“We knew that we had to mark this occasion, mark this date and celebrate and recognize our graduates, so we decided to do a virtual event in addition to the commencement that will occur later on,” Janairo said.
Campus Communications Manager John Christensen led the effort to create the video, along with help from UW-Platteville staff, after surveying students on their preferences, Janairo said. Students generally wanted the in-person experience of crossing the stage -- typically the roof of the science building, overlooking the Baraboo Bluffs -- and celebrating with their families present, so the planning committee decided not to attempt to create a virtual live commencement, according to Christensen.
The 15-minute video, which will be posted at 2 p.m. Sunday at go.uwplatt.edu/bsc-celebration2020, will individually recognize 46 graduates who have earned an associate degree and will feature remarks from Janairo, UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields, UW-Platteville Provost Dr. D. Joanne Wilson, Baraboo campus Assistant Dean Dr. Stephen Swallen, plus individual recognition of all the graduating students.
Isaac Powers, a 19-year-old Sauk City native and one of the 46, said he and his extended family are excited to watch the tribute, each in their own homes. He expressed appreciation for the faculty and staff who set it up.
“I think it’s awesome that they’re doing it,” Powers said. “I didn’t expect anything after everything got cancelled.”
He remembers watching both of his brothers’ commencement ceremonies at UW-Baraboo, which makes not getting his own now after two years of attending the college “a little disappointing,” he said. It’s a sentiment shared by Janairo, who added that he’s disappointed he won’t get to see students and celebrate their accomplishments.
Janairo noted that both faculty and students “rose to the challenge” of quickly pivoting from in-person classes to a virtual format when the campus shut down after spring break. Though some students have struggled without face-to-face interactions, he said in general everyone has adjusted well.
After an extended spring break, “it was kind of hard to transition to online classes,” Powers said.
“Although I will say that the professors and all the faculty did a fantastic job communicating and putting together new syllabi,” he added.
He missed the collaborative aspect of learning together in a classroom, noting that he had chosen UW-Baraboo partially for its one-on-one connections between students and teachers. Overall, however, Powers said he was able to learn as much virtually as he would have in person.
Janairo emphasized the accomplishments of UW-Baraboo graduates.
“The faculty and the staff have just been very, very proud of the students and their resilience in this difficult time, but also, too, impressed with the dedication of the students to continue and finish this semester and to graduate. Because there was opportunity and reason to say, ‘hey, I’m going to call it quits in the middle of the semester,’ and that just didn’t happen,” Janairo said. “There was just a lot of perseverance and so there’s a lot to be proud of here.”
