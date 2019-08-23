PARDEEVILLE — Pardeeville Elementary School’s principal lives by the idea that “readers are leaders,” a motto she repeated as she let children dig through her basket of books Wednesday afternoon.
On one side of the basket, the younger ones could pick through a selection of picture books; on the other were chapter books for her slightly older clientele.
Mary Kamrath had already earned the nickname of “the book fairy” before she started riding around town on her Bulldog-blue adult tricycle this summer to hand out free books to any child she sees. But after giving away more than 1,000 books so far from her basket — situated between the two rear wheels — it’s likely a name that will stick.
“It’s the highlight of my summer,” Kamrath said. “I have so much fun going on my bike and meeting new friends and seeing them excited about books.”
She conceived the idea after attending a literacy conference last fall, which covered how to engage students in reading. Using roughly 60,000 bonus points she had accumulated through Scholastic over the last few years, Kamrath got “a whole bunch of books” for the school where she has presided as principal for the last 12 years.
Every week over the last school year, she’d visit classrooms and give out reading material. That was in addition to distributing books to each student on their birthday and at the end of the school year, she said.
During summer, however, students no longer have access to the libraries provided at school. Kamrath wanted to prevent the so-called “summer slide” and help them to keep learning. Thus, her library on wheels.
“If I can get kids hooked on books, they’re going to learn and grow and, like I said, they can become anything,” she said.
Pardeeville didn’t qualify for grants to get a bookmobile, so Kamrath started thinking about other options. She decided to buy a three-wheeled bike with a large basket that would allow her to act as the bookmobile, an idea she shared with her staff.
But in May, before she bought it, a teacher called her to the gym. There she found the entire staff and student body assembled, waiting to present her with a brand-new delivery tricycle purchased by school staff and two other donors.
“I rode my bike around, and as I rode my bike around, kids all the sudden had books in their hands that I didn’t see and started throwing them in (the basket). It was just amazing. I mean, I could cry just thinking about it,” Kamrath said.
Some of her book collection came from the school library — ones that had accumulated over years but no longer were in circulation. Currently, they number about 150, but Kamrath said she won’t run out because teachers often add to it.
In addition to her library on wheels, she also gave away about 300 books at school registration this summer.
Pardeeville Superintendent Gus Knitt said he wasn’t surprised about her literacy advocacy, noting it has been a major focus of her leadership. She organizes a float in the village’s Fourth of July parade that hands out books rather than candy, he said.
He was impressed by the method she chose to advocate for literacy, however.
“It’s a very creative way on her part to continue to push literacy in our community and especially in our elementary school,” Knitt said. “It’s unique. She has such a passion about literacy and getting kids to read.”
Getting to see their principal in a non-school environment also is a benefit, he added. It helps her build a “great rapport” with students, who will be familiar and comfortable with her at the start of the school year — “a win-win” in many ways, he said.
Kamrath, who previously taught in Pardeeville for 14 years and in Portage for seven, added that she’s been able to get to know families who are new to the district. The experience also connected her with at least one former student who was visiting Pardeeville with her own children.
Knitt compared children’s reactions to seeing Kamrath to how members of older generations used to react to ice cream trucks.
“They all come flocking and they’re all excited to see her,” Knitt said, “and they get a book. That’s the plus.”
She plans to continue riding, usually downtown, by parks or along Highway P, until the weather gets too cold. Next summer, she said she wants to start again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)