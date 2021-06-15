Briggsville says goodbye to Neenah Creek Elementary School

BRIGGSVILLE — Members of the Briggsville community said goodbye to Neenah Creek Elementary School June 3 as students left for the final time.
People lined up across the street from the school along Highway X to cheer on the students as the busses pulled away for the final time to take them home for summer break. The school's final day of operation as an elementary school was June 3, the last day of classes for the Wisconsin Dells School District for the 2020-21 school year.
The elementary school opened in 1993 and served grades K-5 on the Marquette County side of the Dells School District, including the towns of Douglas, Jackson and New Haven.
School officials made the decision to close the elementary school in April due to financial reasons. Students who went to Neenah Creek will attend Spring Hill Elementary School in September at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
GALLERY: A look inside Neenah Creek Elementary School in Briggsville
