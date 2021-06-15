 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Briggsville says goodbye to Neenah Creek Elementary School
0 Comments
top story

Briggsville says goodbye to Neenah Creek Elementary School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRIGGSVILLE — Members of the Briggsville community said goodbye to Neenah Creek Elementary School June 3 as students left for the final time. 

People lined up across the street from the school along Highway X to cheer on the students as the busses pulled away for the final time to take them home for summer break. The school's final day of operation as an elementary school was June 3, the last day of classes for the Wisconsin Dells School District for the 2020-21 school year. 

The elementary school opened in 1993 and served grades K-5 on the Marquette County side of the Dells School District, including the towns of Douglas, Jackson and New Haven.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

School officials made the decision to close the elementary school in April due to financial reasons. Students who went to Neenah Creek will attend Spring Hill Elementary School in September at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Visit our website to see more coverage of Neenah Creek’s closure at wisconsindellsevents.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News