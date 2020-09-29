Cambria-Friesland cancels in-person learning due to COVID-19 related issue

Cambria-Friesland School District canceled in-person classes through the end of this week at its school board meeting Monday night.
District Administrator Tim Raymond said COVID-19 related issues are the reason for the closure, as the district takes a cautious approach regarding symptoms of the coronavirus. Although Cambria-Friesland has only one confirmed case of the virus in the district it is experiencing staff shortages.
“In the last two weeks it got to be too much. We’re only a school of 38 teachers and 12 support staff,” he said. “What’s really hurting us is when a child has to stay home because they have COVID-related symptoms. Whenever you have that the protocols through the state and county require family members to stay home, as well, until there’s a doctor’s note clearing them. That is the issue.”
Raymond said many of the school staff have kids in the building, and a number of staff members are married to one another. Thereby, for example, if one of their children is experiencing symptoms such as congestion and sore throat that means the whole family will be staying home.
Remote learning has been enacted for grades 6-12 and elementary teachers sent work home for students or are connecting virtually. Families should check their email for updates. District child care is remaining open, at this time. School will meet again in-person on Monday. If necessary, the school board will reconvene to discuss extending the closure.
Sporting events Thursday and Friday will continue as scheduled. Homecoming spirit night will be postponed and school pictures will be rescheduled.
“We’re still running our athletics. If we had a spike in positive COVID cases throughout the district we would be having that discussion (to postpone games), but we’re not there right now,” Raymond said.
Staffing schools is also an issue in other parts of Columbia County, with the Portage Community School District announcing last Friday the two-week closure of three elementary schools.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.