Cambria-Friesland cancels in-person learning due to COVID-19 related issue

Cambria-Friesland School District canceled in-person classes through the end of this week at its school board meeting Monday night.

District Administrator Tim Raymond said COVID-19 related issues are the reason for the closure, as the district takes a cautious approach regarding symptoms of the coronavirus. Although Cambria-Friesland has only one confirmed case of the virus in the district it is experiencing staff shortages.

“In the last two weeks it got to be too much. We’re only a school of 38 teachers and 12 support staff,” he said. “What’s really hurting us is when a child has to stay home because they have COVID-related symptoms. Whenever you have that the protocols through the state and county require family members to stay home, as well, until there’s a doctor’s note clearing them. That is the issue.”

Raymond said many of the school staff have kids in the building, and a number of staff members are married to one another. Thereby, for example, if one of their children is experiencing symptoms such as congestion and sore throat that means the whole family will be staying home.