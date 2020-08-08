Cambria-Friesland offers choice of in-person or virtual schooling

“We received a very strong number of responses,” said Raymond. “It was literally the same voices that we’re hearing at the state and national level, divided on how things should move forward.”

The planning team focused on maintaining the integrity of education in the safest manner possible.

“Health and safety of students and staff is No. 1 thing we looked at, continuity of learning came second and the needs of the student was the core,” he said.

Students who choose the virtual option will be allowed to participate in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. The district is working to build an infrastructure to ensure monitoring of students’ academic, emotional and social well-being.

Raymond called the reopening plan one of change, adaptability and flexibility.

“One of the things that we’ve done is that with some donations from local businesses we’re setting up outdoor learning areas,” he said. “We have a 20x60 tent coming in that we’re going to be using and we’ve got three natural shelters. We really believe that by utilizing the outdoors for the first two months we’re going to be at a good place.”

The district is holding a virtual learning presentation along with a question and answer session Monday. The K-5 presentation begins at 6 p.m. and the grades 6-12 presentation is at 7 p.m. Both sessions may be attended in person in the Cambria-Friesland School District Library or virtually via Zoom. The deadline for choosing a learning option is Aug. 17. More information can be found at cf.k12.wi.us.

