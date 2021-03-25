Candidate profiles: Pardeeville School Board

What will you do to ensure those challenges are met?

Nickel: I will strive to be an accountable representative and provide just, sound, and balanced information and insight in relation to the issues presented if elected. I will be a voice of reason and responsibility that will make my best decisions based upon fact, evidence, and availability.

Pufahl: I will continue to support the evaluation of students and efforts to bring them up to standards as well as extra time and support for teachers and staff who have also experienced this point in time which none of us have ever experienced before. We all need to work together to get back as close to normal as possible, also recognizing there is probably a “new normal” out there we will all live with from now on.

Why do you want to serve on the school board, and why are you qualified?