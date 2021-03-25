Candidate profiles: Pardeeville School Board

PARDEEVILLE -- In under two weeks, voters in the Pardeeville Area School District will select at least one new member to sit on the school board.
Two seats are up for election April 6. Incumbent Margo Pufahl, current board president, is running for re-election, competing with Justin Nickel and Chuck Achterberg. The two with the most votes will take a seat on the seven-member board. Terms last for three years.
Board member Daniel Pulver chose not to run this year.
Nickel and Chuck Achterberg ran for school board last year, two of six candidates competing for three seats. They lost to the three incumbents, but Nickel was just 11 votes shy of overtaking current member Lynette Ives. Achterberg, coming next, trailed Nickel by 33 votes.
Achterberg is current board member Bret Achterberg’s father.
Candidates were sent the following questionnaire. Some of their answers have been edited for brevity. Chuck Achterberg did not reply.
Justin Nickel
Age: 37
Family: Wife, Jennifer and 3 step-sons, Brennan, Cody, Nicholas Burns.
Current occupation: Human Resources Information Administrator- State of Wisconsin, Dept of Workforce Development
Prior elected office: No prior elected office
Other public service or community involvement: Pardeeville High School Football Coach (2006-2018), Pardeeville Park and Recreation Director (2014) and Varsity Baseball Coach (2014-2017), Youth basketball official (1999-Present), Wyocena Park and Cemetery Clean Up (2010-2015)
Education: Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration
Candidate email/website/social media page: N/A
Margo Pufahl, incumbent
Age: A lot older than I feel
Family: Husband, Barry, who taught for 30 years at Pardeeville; 4 children, all Pardeeville alumnus
Current occupation: Retired
Prior elected office: School Board since 2006; President for 9 years; Pardeeville Village Trustee
Other public service or community involvement: Treasurer, Angie Williams Cox Public Library; Past President Pardeeville Lions Club; volunteer worker for Wyocena Helping Hands Food Pantry; Organist and member of session of Poynette 1st Presbyterian Church
Education: Associate of Arts degree from Madison Business College
Candidate email/website/social media page: bmpufahl@gmail.com
Q&A
What do you feel are the biggest issues facing the Pardeeville Area School District?
Nickel: My interpretation of some of the more pressing issues would be stabilizing through a significant administrative transition that is currently underway, navigating the current Covid climate with reasonable/transparent policies in relation to student and staff mental health. I also think that building upon the technological precedent and continuing reasonable asset allocation to allow for the changing dynamics of the educational landscape, with respect to academic restraints.
Pufahl: The biggest issue right now is getting the students back to face-to-face learning and doing it in a safe and organized manner. They will need to adjust back to being in the classroom and there are certainly some aftereffects that they have been exposed to which will have to be addressed. One of our objectives for the past two years has been to focus on mental health both for students and staff. This focus will certainly assist us in coping with evaluating the students’ progress throughout this pandemic and away from the isolation of being at home on a computer.
What will you do to ensure those challenges are met?
Nickel: I will strive to be an accountable representative and provide just, sound, and balanced information and insight in relation to the issues presented if elected. I will be a voice of reason and responsibility that will make my best decisions based upon fact, evidence, and availability.
Pufahl: I will continue to support the evaluation of students and efforts to bring them up to standards as well as extra time and support for teachers and staff who have also experienced this point in time which none of us have ever experienced before. We all need to work together to get back as close to normal as possible, also recognizing there is probably a “new normal” out there we will all live with from now on.
Why do you want to serve on the school board, and why are you qualified?
Nickel: I want to serve the community in the most advantageous and efficient manner available. I have been and will continue to be a part of Pardeeville and have seen it evolve over the years in many different ways. I want to help foster an environment of support, equity, and encouragement for the community. Especially in the connections the school has to the various groups, organizations, and most importantly- its citizens. I am qualified due to my experience in Pardeeville alongside my sound judgment, balanced and reasoned perspective, and civil discourse. Above most other reasons, what qualifies me best is: If I don't know something I will admit it, and I am more than willing to learn what I don't know.
Pufahl: I am running for the school board because I love this school and want to continue to celebrate the accomplishments of the past and help with the continued growth of giving the best education possible to the children of this community. My experience of 14 years on the school board and 47 years in the private business sector have served me well over my tenure at Pardeeville.
