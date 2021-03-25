Candidate profiles: Two compete for Portage School Board's city seat

Two seats on the Portage School Board are up for election April 6, with one incumbent running unopposed and the other facing a challenger.
Michael O’Grady, a resident against whom local police have filed restraining orders, is vying for the city seat currently held by Connie Shlimovitz. He ran for school board in 2019, but garnered fewer than 700 votes, less than half than the two competing incumbents.
Daniel Garrigan, a captain in the Portage Police Department, is running unopposed for the rural seat.
Terms on the seven-member board overseeing the Portage Community School District last for three years.
Candidates were sent the following questionnaire. Some of their answers have been edited for brevity. Garrigan did not submit answers by deadline, later saying in an email that he had been out of state on vacation with his family.
Michael O’Grady
Age: Senior citizen
Family: Large family with youngest child attending Portage High School
Current occupation: home maker
Prior elected office: None
Other public service or community involvement: Columbia County citizens against public corruption
Education: Bachelors of Science, Masters of Arts degree
Candidate email/website/social media page: None
Connie Shlimovitz, incumbent
Age: 52
Family: Husband – Jim, Son – Rob, Daughter - MaryKate
Current occupation: Teacher Supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Prior elected office: Two previous terms on the school board
Other public service or community involvement: President of Portage Youth Swim Team, President of Music Boosters, Secretary of The Touchdown Club, board member of the FFA Alumni, parish council member at St. Mary
Education: Bachelor’s Degree UW Eau Claire, Master’s Degree Edgewood, On-line Teaching Certificate, Adult Education Certificate
Candidate email/website/social media page: shlimovitzc@portage.k12.wi.us or cshlimovitz@gmail.com, I also have a Facebook page for my school board activities
Q&A
What do you feel are the biggest issues facing the Portage Community School District?
O’Grady: Lack of transparency relating to fiduciary duty disclosing public financial records explaining the spending decisions for the $33 million taxpayer provided budget, suspected misappropriation of taxpayer funds involving officials, suspicious accounting practices intermingling fund raising money with taxpayer funds, nepotism between some School Board officials voting to give pay raises to their employee spouse, a former District administrator hiring his wife as a well paid part time teacher, failure to enact meaningful fraud detection system to replace the current policy allowing Board members to investigate and potentially exonerate themselves when a completely detached impartial forensic accounting fraud investigator should be conducting these types of reviews.
Shlimovitz: Recovery from covid and declining enrollment
What will you do to ensure those challenges are met?
O’Grady: First, find out who is responsible for the pattern of millions of dollar budget shortfalls that triggers the continuing claims for new referendums to tax citizens even more and look for evidence of fraud or embezzlement. Develop a common sense job standard performance system that slashes these over $100,000 salary benefits for administrative officials and provide raises for administrative support staff and teachers. Advocate for canceling the School Board’s $92,000 contract paying Portage Police for a school resource officer and use that $92,000 to reestablish the Portage High Students Safety Patrol hiring qualified parents and grandparents with a liaison teacher to train, organize, and manage this concept that achieves both educational and public safety policy objectives.
Shlimovitz: I would like to continue my service to the district.
Why do you want to serve on the school board, and why are you qualified?
O’Grady: If elected to the School Board my objective includes exposing incompetence, corruption and idiotic decision making, impose compliance with written policy and rules upon the school district administrators. I will actually read the financial contracts that have been for years generally approved by board vote without reading anything as a bulk package without knowing what the subject matter or what the salary employment contracts say which involves large amounts of taxpayer funding. I am qualified because I read fairly well, think about issues, apply a decision making process, use logic, reasoning and critical analysis.
Shlimovitz: Education is the future of our community - I have lived in Portage for almost 30 years, worked for the district for 22 of those, sent my children to school here, served two terms on the board, and have held the positions of Treasurer and Chairperson of Personnel.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.