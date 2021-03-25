Candidate profiles: Two compete for Portage School Board's city seat

O’Grady : Lack of transparency relating to fiduciary duty disclosing public financial records explaining the spending decisions for the $33 million taxpayer provided budget, suspected misappropriation of taxpayer funds involving officials, suspicious accounting practices intermingling fund raising money with taxpayer funds, nepotism between some School Board officials voting to give pay raises to their employee spouse, a former District administrator hiring his wife as a well paid part time teacher, failure to enact meaningful fraud detection system to replace the current policy allowing Board members to investigate and potentially exonerate themselves when a completely detached impartial forensic accounting fraud investigator should be conducting these types of reviews.

O’Grady: First, find out who is responsible for the pattern of millions of dollar budget shortfalls that triggers the continuing claims for new referendums to tax citizens even more and look for evidence of fraud or embezzlement. Develop a common sense job standard performance system that slashes these over $100,000 salary benefits for administrative officials and provide raises for administrative support staff and teachers. Advocate for canceling the School Board’s $92,000 contract paying Portage Police for a school resource officer and use that $92,000 to reestablish the Portage High Students Safety Patrol hiring qualified parents and grandparents with a liaison teacher to train, organize, and manage this concept that achieves both educational and public safety policy objectives.