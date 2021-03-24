Candidate Q&A: Reedsburg School Board city of Reedsburg seat

Editor's note: This article originally ran online Feb. 10 and in the Feb. 11 print editions of the Baraboo News Republic and Wisconsin Dells Events prior to the Feb. 16 primary election. Changes were made to provide information on the two candidates who will be on the ballot for the city of Reedsburg position in the April 6 spring election.
Information and answers from incumbent Alice Heckenbach were removed since she did not receive enough votes to move on to the spring election. The answers for candidates Leo Almeida and Sonny Hyde were not changed.
Visit our website to see the original article: baraboonewsrepublic.com.
REEDSBURG — Two candidates are vying for a seat on the Reedsburg Board of Education to represent the city of Reedsburg.
Reedsburg residents Leo Almeida and Sonny Hyde are running for the position and will be on the April 6 ballot. The seat is currently held by incumbent Alice Heckenbach, who did not receive enough votes to move forward in the spring election. The position represents the entire city of Reedsburg. The term is for three years.
Leo Almeida
Age: 36
Family: Married with 2 kids, 8-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl.
Job: Business Analyst
Prior elected office: None
Other public service or community involvement: United States Marine Corps, foster parent, soccer coach
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting Minor in Finance. Pursuing Masters in Data Science at UW- Oshkosh.
Candidate email/website/social media page: leo@schoolboardleo.com, www.schoolboardleo.com, www.facebook.com/SchoolBoardLeo/
Sonny Hyde
Age: 51
Family: Wife—Kari; Daughter—Caitlyn, Son-in-law—Riley, Daughter—Camryn
Job: Lead Pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Reedsburg
Prior elected office: None
Other public service or community involvement: Volunteer with Helping Hands, Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, Soccer Coach at Reedsburg Area High School for 20-plus years, numerous church-related and community-focused and volunteer-driven outreaches such as coat drives, food drives, fundraisers, and benevolence endeavors.
Education: MSPT, BA Biblical Studies
Candidate email/website/social media page: sonnyehyde@gmail.com, facebook.com/SonnyForSchoolBoard.
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people on Reedsburg’s Board of Education?
Almeida: I have two young children in the district and want to serve on this important board to represent other parents like me. I also bring a unique skill set to the school board that we need. Our current finance chair will be departing the Reedsburg School District after nine years of service and our current business director will be retiring after 29 years of service. We’re going to have a huge knowledge gap, especially in the budget department. I’ve been an accountant for almost a decade and I have the skill set required to make sure we spend our tax dollars where it will have the most impact and to fund our priorities.
Hyde: I believe I possess the unique perspective and skill set of a pastor with a proven track record of being a community-minded advocate in our city for more than 20 years. This often requires the ability to listen to various views and build consensus around the best course of action for all involved. I also have the added vantage point that comes from being the husband of a first-grade teacher and father of a high school junior.
What is the most important issue(s) facing the School District of Reedsburg and how would you propose to address it?
Almeida: Stabilizing our school budget. We are expected to experience a drop in revenues due to the significant drop in student enrollment from the 2020-2021 school year. We need to be begin addressing this issue immediately if we want to avoid large deficits in the future. In the 2020-2021 school year, we had a deficit of almost $1 million due to the decision to finish the weight room at the high school.
Hyde: At this time, getting the students in our community back to school in person is near the top of everyone’s list of concerns. While I believe this is important, I also believe it requires a slow and safe approach for both the students and the school staff. I favor a slow, well-planned, multi-phased approach that takes into account the difference in settings and the difference in students at each of the various school levels.
If elected, what are your short and long-term goals for the board?
Almeida: A short-term goal is to give every student and parent in the district the option of full-time, in-person school. We also need to immediately address the drop in student enrollment. We need to reach out to the parents that have left and see if we can address the reasons for their departure. If we can get most of those students back, we can avoid tougher budget decisions in the future. The size of our school district’s budget is determined by the number of students we serve. These numbers matter.
A long term goal is addressing the condition of Webb Middle School. We need to be transparent and present all fiscal options to our community as we plan for the future.
Hyde: Short-term: Consider a slow, multi-phased plan for returning students to in-person learning.
Long-term: Build good relationships within the board while building trust and healthy relationships with the schools and community. Address the need for more social workers within our district. Address the need for more bilingual staff within our schools at all grade levels. Provide greater student equity and opportunity at all grade levels. Address the need for smaller class-room sizes, especially in the K-2 grades. Address various facility needs and concerns. Address school staffing and substitute teacher shortage.
