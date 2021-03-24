Candidate Q&A: Reedsburg School Board city of Reedsburg seat

What is the most important issue(s) facing the School District of Reedsburg and how would you propose to address it?

Almeida: Stabilizing our school budget. We are expected to experience a drop in revenues due to the significant drop in student enrollment from the 2020-2021 school year. We need to be begin addressing this issue immediately if we want to avoid large deficits in the future. In the 2020-2021 school year, we had a deficit of almost $1 million due to the decision to finish the weight room at the high school.

Hyde: At this time, getting the students in our community back to school in person is near the top of everyone’s list of concerns. While I believe this is important, I also believe it requires a slow and safe approach for both the students and the school staff. I favor a slow, well-planned, multi-phased approach that takes into account the difference in settings and the difference in students at each of the various school levels.

If elected, what are your short and long-term goals for the board?