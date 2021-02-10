Candidate Q&A: Reedsburg School Board city of Reedsburg seat

REEDSBURG — Three candidates are vying for a seat on the Reedsburg Board of Education to represent the city of Reedsburg.
The seat is currently held by incumbent Alice Heckenbach. Reedsburg residents Leo Almeida and Sonny Hyde are also running for the position. The top-two candidates with the most votes in the Feb. 16 primary election will move on to the April 6 spring election. The term is for three years.
Answers to questions were edited for length, clarity and style.
Alice Heckenbach (incumbent)
Age: 33
Family: Sister, Anne
Job: Closing Officer at Gowey Title
Prior elected office: Reedsburg School Board
Other public service or community involvement: (left blank)
Education: Bachelor’s of Education in Early Childhood. Working towards a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Graduated from Reedsburg Area High School.
Candidate email/website/social media page: www.facebook.com/Re-elect-Alice-for-Reedsburg-School-Board-106032834813314
Leo Almeida
Age: 36
Family: Married with 2 kids, 8-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl.
Job: Business Analyst
Prior elected office: None
Other public service or community involvement: United States Marine Corps, foster parent, soccer coach
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting Minor in Finance. Pursuing Masters in Data Science at UW- Oshkosh.
Candidate email/website/social media page: leo@schoolboardleo.com, www.schoolboardleo.com, www.facebook.com/SchoolBoardLeo/
Sonny Hyde
Age: 51
Family: Wife - Kari; Daughter - Caitlyn, Son-in-law - Riley, Daughter - Camryn
Job: Lead Pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Reedsburg, Wisconsin
Prior elected office: None
Other public service or community involvement: Volunteer with Helping Hands, Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, Soccer Coach at Reedsburg Area High School for 20-plus years, numerous church-related and community-focused and volunteer-driven outreaches such as coat drives, food drives, fundraisers, and benevolence endeavors.
Education: MSPT, BA Biblical Studies
Candidate email/website/social media page: sonnyehyde@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/SonnyForSchoolBoard.
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people on Reedsburg’s Board of Education?
Heckenbach: Over the past three years, I have taken my position on the school board seriously. I have been invested in making decisions which will make the school district better for the majority but I do not have a vested interest in those same outcomes. Not only does this help me make the best decisions for parents, students, and staff, it also helps me keep an unbiased opinion. While this past year has been difficult due to COVID, the school board as a whole has done our best to follow the guidelines set by health officials. I know many parents were upset with our decisions, but in the end, I and my fellow board members were doing our best to keep everyone safe.
Almeida: I have two young children in the district and want to serve on this important board to represent other parents like me. I also bring a unique skill set to the school board that we need. Our current finance chair will be departing the Reedsburg School District after nine years of service and our current business director will be retiring after 29 years of service. We’re going to have a huge knowledge gap, especially in the budget department. I’ve been an accountant for almost a decade and I have the skill set required to make sure we spend our tax dollars where it will have the most impact and to fund our priorities.
Hyde: I believe I possess the unique perspective and skill set of a pastor with a proven track record of being a community-minded advocate in our city for more than 20 years. This often requires the ability to listen to various views and build consensus around the best course of action for all involved. I also have the added vantage point that comes from being the husband of a first-grade teacher and father of a high school junior.
What is the most important issue(s) facing the School District of Reedsburg and how would you propose to address it?
Heckenbach: Right now, our biggest issue has been COVID-19. It has been difficult to determine what is best for all our students, but we are doing the best we can to keep our district healthy and safe. Another issue is our budget. This year, we had a small decline in enrollment which means our funding will change. With our current business manager retiring, we will need to find someone to fill his shoes who has experience with working with school budgets. While the outgoing business manager will start the upcoming school year budget, the new person will be the one to finalize it.
Almeida: Stabilizing our school budget. We are expected to experience a drop in revenues due to the significant drop in student enrollment from the 2020-2021 school year. We need to be begin addressing this issue immediately if we want to avoid large deficits in the future. In the 2020-2021 school year, we had a deficit of almost $1 million due to the decision to finish the weight room at the high school.
Hyde: At this time, getting the students in our community back to school in person is near the top of everyone’s list of concerns. While I believe this is important, I also believe it requires a slow and safe approach for both the students and the school staff. I favor a slow, well-planned, multi-phased approach that takes into account the difference in settings and the difference in students at each of the various school levels.
If elected, what are your short and long-term goals for the board?
Heckenbach: A short-term goal would be to find a new superintendent and form a relationship as a board with that person. Along with forming a relationship with the new superintendent, it will be important to get to know them, their ideas for the school district and management style.
A long-term goal I have is to develop a strategic plan for the district. Developing this plan will help determine how the district moves forward into the future as well as the steps needed to improve in order to achieve this goal. It would allow for better communication with the community by letting them know what our mission and plans are for the school district, thus helping the community understand our reasoning behind decisions.
Almeida: A short-term goal is to give every student and parent in the district the option of full-time, in-person school. We also need to immediately address the drop in student enrollment. We need to reach out to the parents that have left and see if we can address the reasons for their departure. If we can get most of those students back, we can avoid tougher budget decisions in the future. The size of our school district's budget is determined by the number of students we serve. These numbers matter.
A long term goal is addressing the condition of Webb Middle School. We need to be transparent and present all fiscal options to our community as we plan for the future.
Hyde: Short-term: Consider a slow, multi-phased plan for returning students to in-person learning.
Long-term: Build good relationships within the board while building trust and healthy relationships with the schools and community. Address the need for more social workers within our district. Address the need for more bilingual staff within our schools at all grade levels. Provide greater student equity and opportunity at all grade levels. Address the need for smaller class-room sizes, especially in the K-2 grades. Address various facility needs and concerns. Address school staffing and substitute teacher shortage.
