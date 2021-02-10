Candidate Q&A: Reedsburg School Board city of Reedsburg seat

Hyde: At this time, getting the students in our community back to school in person is near the top of everyone’s list of concerns. While I believe this is important, I also believe it requires a slow and safe approach for both the students and the school staff. I favor a slow, well-planned, multi-phased approach that takes into account the difference in settings and the difference in students at each of the various school levels.

If elected, what are your short and long-term goals for the board?

Heckenbach: A short-term goal would be to find a new superintendent and form a relationship as a board with that person. Along with forming a relationship with the new superintendent, it will be important to get to know them, their ideas for the school district and management style.

A long-term goal I have is to develop a strategic plan for the district. Developing this plan will help determine how the district moves forward into the future as well as the steps needed to improve in order to achieve this goal. It would allow for better communication with the community by letting them know what our mission and plans are for the school district, thus helping the community understand our reasoning behind decisions.