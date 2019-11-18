A new format brought 56 presenters to Portage High School’s career day this year, exposing the entire student body to a variety of potential careers.
Before the change, PHS guidance counselor Terry Gilman said the high school had instead offered a career fair with companies and organizations set up in the gym, but some students wouldn’t engage with them; instead, they’d walk around the room and chat with friends.
“We also felt like we were missing a slice of the career pie, so to speak, because we were only having people come in and talk about certain types of jobs,” Gilman said. “So we just felt like we wanted to try to provide a broad cross-section of a variety of different careers.”
Starting last year, the career fair became a career day, where students picked their top five choices from a list of topics. Based on their preference, they got to listen to two speakers for 30 minutes each. Gilman said almost all students were able to see their first choice.
This year’s presenters -- nine more than last year -- represented careers that require two- or four-year degrees, as well as some that don’t require higher education. They ranged from accounting to auto mechanics, engineering to culinary careers, nursing to theater.
The school invites a different branch of the military each year. This time, the presentation by U.S. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Jacob Nier was a “very popular session,” Gilman said.
To figure out which professionals to invite to speak on Oct. 23, Gilman used Xello, software that PHS students use to research careers and save their favorites. She pulled students’ top 50 and then started reaching out to people who work in those areas.
Gilman said she’s hoping to rotate the topics and presenters each year to make sure students have new choices. By the time they graduate, they will have had the opportunity to listen to eight different career presentations.
Xan Johnson, founder and artistic director of the Zona Gale Young People’s Theatre at Portage Center for the Arts, happened to be in Wisconsin on sabbatical from his work as a University of Utah professor, allowing him to talk to students about theater.
“I basically talked about why theater is a powerful way to be engaged in yourself and in your life and in the community and make impact,” Johnson said. “These are the things that theater contributes whether you are a major in theater at the university or next level or whether you are one to investigate and continue working in theater.”
Gilman said the 30-minute sessions are to make it easier for professionals to participate -- so they don’t have to give up a whole or half day of work. But because of students’ various levels of familiarity and interest in theater, Johnson suggested it might be better to have longer sessions or organize more than one session per topic.
“I think it’s hard at 30 minutes to serve both people who are saying, ‘Gee, I’m curious about this. I’ve never done it. What’s this about?’ and those students there who have been engaged for several years … saying, ‘What’s the next step?’ Johnson said.
Students didn’t seem to mind. The school surveyed students after this year’s career day, asking them to rate the presentations they attended on a scale of one to four, and out of 280 responses, Gilman said roughly 90% gave high marks.
“They gave a lot of great suggestions for the future, even from logistics to people that they wanted to hear about and things like that, so I would say (students had) overwhelmingly a positive response,” she said.
PHS Principal Josh Sween complimented Gilman at a school board meeting Nov. 11 for organizing and running the event. As Sween’s first year at PHS, he said he wasn’t sure what to expect.
“I think I made it to nearly every single room for at least five minutes or so, and the kids were actually paying close attention and there were some great stories and they were asking great questions, so career day was a huge success for us this year,” he told the school board. “We’ll definitely keep that going.”
