Carignan is first Baraboo student to win Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship since 2017

Baraboo High School senior Jacob Carignan won a $10,000 scholarship this week that goes to only about 100 Wisconsin high school students each year.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation named Carignan a 2020 Student Excellence Scholar on Monday. It’s an award that was last bestowed on a Baraboo student in 2017, according to the foundation website. Over the last decade, three Baraboo students have received Student Excellence Awards.
“Jacob is an exceptional scholar, is heavily engaged in the Baraboo community, lends his service to many, provides student leadership in many arenas, and is loved and respected by his peers and teachers,” District Administrator Lori Mueller wrote in an email. “Jacob represents a student who has made the most of every opportunity provided to him in his time in the School District of Baraboo. We are thrilled to see this recognition for him.”
Students who receive the scholarship have to demonstrate academic achievement, school and community involvement and leadership outside of an academic setting, according to a news release. The foundation’s goal is “to encourage Wisconsin youth to pursue post-secondary education,” whether through a college, university or vocational school.
According to the release, recipients are chosen by a committee of civic leaders, representatives from education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools, regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators and the Wisconsin Parents Association.
