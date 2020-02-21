Carignan is first Baraboo student to win Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship since 2017

Baraboo High School senior Jacob Carignan won a $10,000 scholarship this week that goes to only about 100 Wisconsin high school students each year.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation named Carignan a 2020 Student Excellence Scholar on Monday. It’s an award that was last bestowed on a Baraboo student in 2017, according to the foundation website. Over the last decade, three Baraboo students have received Student Excellence Awards.

“Jacob is an exceptional scholar, is heavily engaged in the Baraboo community, lends his service to many, provides student leadership in many arenas, and is loved and respected by his peers and teachers,” District Administrator Lori Mueller wrote in an email. “Jacob represents a student who has made the most of every opportunity provided to him in his time in the School District of Baraboo. We are thrilled to see this recognition for him.”