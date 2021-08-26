Changes greet Columbus High School students

The break out area in front of the library includes a portion that had been used for a computer lab in the school in the past, With students having 1 to 1 devices the lab was no longer needed.

“The intent is when the library is not in use for class,” Marshall said. “The doors can be opened up.”

There will also be two touchscreen televisions added to the area, so teachers can bring different classes together to collaborate in the space.

The traditional front of the school is being renovated into a student commons, cafeteria and kitchen. The hope is it will be completed in late December.

A second break out space is operational behind the front of the school and can be used for students to eat at if they don’t want to go in the larger commons area. Marshall said students can also use it as a lounge to study.

The current cafeteria will become a fitness and health room for students, Marshall said.

Much of the flooring has been redone, and the seating in the music rooms has been removed to make the area more ADA compliant. Marshall said the music rooms had raised seating areas before.