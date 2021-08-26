Changes greet Columbus High School students

COLUMBUS – Columbus School District students are back in the classrooms are getting a look at some of the early changes made this summer while construction continues.
Most Columbus students began school Monday, sophomores to seniors started Tuesday. The early start date allows for the district to have a longer window next summer for the buildings to be finished.
Columbus School District Facility Manager Troy Marshall said while there are some key areas at Columbus High School that show the changes being made in the building, a majority of the construction will be done next summer.
Voters approved a $30 million referendum in April of 2020 to make significant upgrades to facilities and expand current buildings to address space issues. The district is adding space to the elementary school, upgrading the middle school and building an addition to the high school. Funds are also be earmarked to purchase land for future facility needs.
Marshall said that Phase 1 of the project was completed right before students returned Monday. About a third of the high school was renovated.
One of the most noticeable changes is break out areas where students can gather, Marshall said.
“The students commented on how nice it is,” Columbus High School library assistant Michelle Hoppe said about the break out area that now is in front of the library. “They wanted to go out there for study hall.”
The break out area in front of the library includes a portion that had been used for a computer lab in the school in the past, With students having 1 to 1 devices the lab was no longer needed.
“The intent is when the library is not in use for class,” Marshall said. “The doors can be opened up.”
There will also be two touchscreen televisions added to the area, so teachers can bring different classes together to collaborate in the space.
The traditional front of the school is being renovated into a student commons, cafeteria and kitchen. The hope is it will be completed in late December.
A second break out space is operational behind the front of the school and can be used for students to eat at if they don’t want to go in the larger commons area. Marshall said students can also use it as a lounge to study.
The current cafeteria will become a fitness and health room for students, Marshall said.
Much of the flooring has been redone, and the seating in the music rooms has been removed to make the area more ADA compliant. Marshall said the music rooms had raised seating areas before.
Bathrooms have been renovated and a few smaller gender neutral bathrooms were added in areas where the building did not have bathrooms in the past, Marshall said.
There will be more red in the building to identify with school colors and mascot Charlie Cardinal.
Columbus High School Principal Jonathan Rouse said he likes all the changes and has heard students talk about it as well.
“I was talking to a number of senior students and they were pretty blown away by the changes,” Rouse said. “They loved it.”
The Columbus High School arch that had sat in front of the school could not be saved, but Marshall said they made a replica of it that used the same materials as the original one.
The new arch will be a reminder of the original front of the building but protected inside the commons area. It will be installed next month.