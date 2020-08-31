Changes in Horicon school traffic patterns

HORICON – School is back in session and that means safety in and around school zones should be at the forefront of motorists’ minds.
Changes are taking place this fall as all public school students in Horicon will attend classes in a new single-campus facility at 841 Gray St.
Earlier in August, the Horicon Public Safety Committee recommended moving the school crossing guard on Cedar Street to South Palmatory Street since Van Brunt Elementary, at the corner of Cedar and Mill Streets, closed permanently in spring.
Mayor Jim Grigg said Monday he has been in discussions with the school district and the police department regarding at what location a crossing guard’s presence would be most effective.
“We are starting the school year as usual with the crossing guard staying at Cedar and Lake Streets,” he said. “We’re going to look at it again after a short period of time to see how it’s working.”
Grigg said the problem with moving a crossing guard to Palmatory is that the north and south parts of the road do not line up at a corner crosswalk.
Residents have expressed concern over the difficulty of students crossing Lake Street in the past. In January, yellow “Yield to Pedestrian” signs were placed on the street to accompany the crosswalk curb bump-outs, creating a barrier so drivers couldn’t illegally pass a left-turning vehicle on the right.
“Historically, it’s a busy stretch of highway and pedestrians and drivers especially need to be cautious and more aware of their surroundings,” he said.
In common council action last week, an ordinance was passed eliminating the one-way section of Mill Street between South Cedar and South Finch Streets. The one-way had been established to help with Van Brunt’s traffic flow. Because the school in no longer operating the section will revert back to a two-way road.
Procedures for drop off and pick up at the new single-campus school building have been created and the information relayed to students and parents alike.
Middle school and high school students are to be dropped off at their entrance, located at the first curve near the cafeteria. Elementary students will exit at their entrance past the gym.
Students exit out the passenger side from the right lane only. The left lane is used for exiting the drop off lane. If a parent chooses to park their car, the child must be walked to the entrance. Crosswalks should be used to cross in the parking lot.
All bike riders must walk bikes at the crosswalks and on the school grounds. A bike rack is located on the north end of the building near the weight room. Once students have parked their bikes they should walk to their assigned entrance.
The school district asks that drivers slow down and pay attention to ensure the safety of children as they travel to and from school.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
