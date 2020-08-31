Changes in Horicon school traffic patterns

“Historically, it’s a busy stretch of highway and pedestrians and drivers especially need to be cautious and more aware of their surroundings,” he said.

In common council action last week, an ordinance was passed eliminating the one-way section of Mill Street between South Cedar and South Finch Streets. The one-way had been established to help with Van Brunt’s traffic flow. Because the school in no longer operating the section will revert back to a two-way road.

Procedures for drop off and pick up at the new single-campus school building have been created and the information relayed to students and parents alike.

Middle school and high school students are to be dropped off at their entrance, located at the first curve near the cafeteria. Elementary students will exit at their entrance past the gym.

Students exit out the passenger side from the right lane only. The left lane is used for exiting the drop off lane. If a parent chooses to park their car, the child must be walked to the entrance. Crosswalks should be used to cross in the parking lot.