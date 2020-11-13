Christmas tree fundraiser hopes to bring a Merry Christmas to Beaver Dam High music students

Two Beaver Dam businesses have teamed up to support Beaver Dam High School’s music department with offering a percentage of the sale of trees being presold by Annabelle’s Ice Cream.

Beaver Dam High School music instructor Russell Diggins said that the music department for the high school, including band, choir and orchestra, will get 16 percent of the online sales that are ordered before Nov. 27. Order forms are available on the Northwoods Casket Company website.

Annabelle’s owner Jason Loppnow said that he has ordered a 1,000 trees this year for the season and they will come in on Nov. 27. The trees are more than double what they had last year.

“We only had 400 last year but we sold out by Nov. 12,’ Loppnow said.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Northwoods Casket Company and was idea of the company’s owner Jonas Zahn. Diggins said that students have been helping by spreading the word about the fundraiser and performing short video clips to promote the tree sale.

The funds may be used for the music department educational trips or by the honors programs.