Columbia Co. administrators: Schools seeing problems with quarantine numbers, internet access

Since the school year started, Columbia County schools have struggled with quarantines, unreliable internet access and pandemic-related stress, but district administrators said overall things are going well.
In Pardeeville, public schools have been able to remain open for face-to-face learning in part because of parents and students working with them to report symptoms, stay home when necessary, get tested and follow COVID-19 rules, such as wearing masks, said Gus Knitt, district administrator.
“We’ve been very fortunate in this district. Our parents have been tremendous. … That has really made our job easier, because we’re getting that cooperation from parents and students,” Knitt said.
Quarantines causing issues
In Lodi, schools remain fully virtual -- except for certain students with special needs -- to avoid the inconsistency between learning models that would have happened if they’d been in person.
“We want kids in (school), but we want to make sure it’s sustainable,” said District Administrator Vince Breunig. “One of our biggest concerns is the consistency of bouncing kids back and forth between instructional models … and having disruption in our educational model for our students and families.”
He declined to say whether the district has had any positive cases yet.
“All I know is we would have had some significant disruption educationally if we would have been in person” at least due to people being quarantined for having symptoms or being close contacts of positive cases, Breunig said.
Josh Sween, top administrator for the Portage Community School District, also said he couldn’t share the number of COVID-19 cases or number of people in quarantine. However, he said the district is experiencing more problems from positive cases not connected to the district than from students or staff testing positive themselves.
“That’s where we’re struggling right now, is we have a number of students and staff who aren’t positive by any means but they have to quarantine because they were a close contact of somebody who was,” Sween said.
He plans to release a letter this week updating parents and the community on the COVID-19 situation.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Knitt said Pardeeville has no active cases in the district though it did have one at the beginning of the school year. He said the number of students and staff who are home in quarantine changes daily -- though that has not caused staffing problems -- and estimated there are at least two currently. Roughly 11 people were quarantined earlier this month.
“We take each day at a time,” he said. His main goal is to keep schools open for as long as possible, which he said is a sentiment shared by students and staff.
The increase in coronavirus cases caught Knitt off guard.
“I didn’t think it would go up as much as it has. We were hoping that maybe it would go down so that we could maybe expand the amount of face-to-face time,” Knitt said, noting that case numbers could change within the month before the Pardeeville reopening plan expires, requiring district officials to enact a new one.
Coping with change, issues
About 725 Pardeeville students across three buildings are attending classes in person, while another roughly 100 students are learning virtually full time, he said.
At the start of the school year, he said the district had some problems with virtual learning, but “we’ve got most of those ironed out.” The district is again surveying families on their internet access to determine how best to serve them and who needs one of the 20 hotspots available. A few students “surprisingly” still have dial-up internet, Knitt said, but overall internet access for families has improved since the spring.
Internet and technology issues have hampered learning in Lodi as well, Breunig said.
He said Lodi teachers are connecting more with students throughout the day than they were during the spring, though they would all rather be learning in person. About 90 students with special needs or language barriers have been getting some amount of in-person instruction, therapy or support.
“I think students cope really well with things. They adjust very well, so I think overall our students adjusted well, they’ve been attending. What I hear from teachers is there have been great connections being made and conversations and discussions and things of that nature,” Breunig said, adding, “It’s not perfect for everybody, just like when we have some struggle sometimes when we’re all in person. So, there’s been some struggle and difficulties for individual students and for families,” which the district is handling on an individual basis.
Teachers and families are feeling stressed, especially given the uncertainty that learning models may have to change, school officials said.
After studying and comparing the plans adopted by other area counties, states and universities, Breunig said administrators presented two possible metrics that could govern when to switch learning models. The Lodi School Board chose one based on multiple measures. Because Columbia County’s two-week case rate is greater than 150 per 100,000 residents, the district is in the highest risk category, meaning it must remain in the online enhanced model.
Both Portage and Pardeeville officials said students have accepted face coverings without issue because they understand their impact on allowing schools to remain open. If their mask is off or improperly positioned below their nose, they comply quickly when told to put them back on, Knitt said.
The Lodi School District also has a rule requiring anyone above the age of 4 to wear a face covering when in school facilities, unless they have a medical exemption. Gov. Tony Evers issued a new mask mandate Tuesday extending the statewide requirement through Nov. 21, but the district rule would remain in effect even if the state order ends or is struck down. Pardeeville’s mask requirement, which passed on a 4-2 vote Monday, sunsets on Nov. 24 if the school board doesn’t extend it.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
