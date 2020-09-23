Columbia Co. administrators: Schools seeing problems with quarantine numbers, internet access

“All I know is we would have had some significant disruption educationally if we would have been in person” at least due to people being quarantined for having symptoms or being close contacts of positive cases, Breunig said.

Josh Sween, top administrator for the Portage Community School District, also said he couldn’t share the number of COVID-19 cases or number of people in quarantine. However, he said the district is experiencing more problems from positive cases not connected to the district than from students or staff testing positive themselves.

“That’s where we’re struggling right now, is we have a number of students and staff who aren’t positive by any means but they have to quarantine because they were a close contact of somebody who was,” Sween said.

He plans to release a letter this week updating parents and the community on the COVID-19 situation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Knitt said Pardeeville has no active cases in the district though it did have one at the beginning of the school year. He said the number of students and staff who are home in quarantine changes daily -- though that has not caused staffing problems -- and estimated there are at least two currently. Roughly 11 people were quarantined earlier this month.