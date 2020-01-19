Columbia County teens get window into local, state government through UW-Extension program

A Columbia County program is giving high schoolers a window into local and state government and testing their public policy knowledge by having them develop plans for the fictional “FLAG City.”

Junior Hannah Dahl, Columbus, said she’s enjoying the Future Leaders Active in Government program and how it has allowed her and other students to make connections with community leaders.

“If you have an issue that you’re very passionate about, you’re able to put that forth and actually trust that something can be done about it,” Dahl said.

Funded by the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, FLAG is coordinated by the county’s University of Wisconsin-Extension, said Kathleen Haas, UW-Extension community development educator. The annual eight-session leadership program started in 2009.

“The idea of FLAG is to look at how youth can play a role in government and how government provides public services or goods,” Haas said.

Nominated by their peers, teachers or themselves, the 28 participating students from seven school districts kicked off the program in October. After brainstorming issues that matter to them, they divided into teams and chose one of the issues, Haas said. They interviewed staff members from public agencies and elected officials on their issue.