Columbus and Dodgeland school districts receive grants for fabrication lab facilities

Columbus and Dodgeland school districts received the grants from Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Voters in both districts approved referendums in 2020. Columbus approved a $30 million referendum for district buildings and Dodgeland School District approved a $17 million referendum for district-wife improvements. Both districts are upgrading their fabrication labs and have started with construction.

“WEDC has invested over $3.4 million for the past six years to provide 95 school districts across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”