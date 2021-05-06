Columbus and Dodgeland school districts receive grants for fabrication lab facilities

Two school districts were awarded a $25,000 state grant to fund new fabrication laboratory facilities to equip students with new skills.
Columbus and Dodgeland school districts received the grants from Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Voters in both districts approved referendums in 2020. Columbus approved a $30 million referendum for district buildings and Dodgeland School District approved a $17 million referendum for district-wife improvements. Both districts are upgrading their fabrication labs and have started with construction.
“WEDC has invested over $3.4 million for the past six years to provide 95 school districts across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”
WEDC’s Fab Labs Grant Program is designed to support hands-on learning in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) by assisting public school districts with equipment purchases such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers and plasma cutters for instructional and educational purposes.
“The grant money Columbus School District received from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help in the creation of a Columbus High School Fab Lab is coming at the most opportune time,” Columbus School District Superintendent Annette Deuman said.
Dodgeland’s technical education instructor Anna Vitale wrote the grant for the district.
“The new spaces will include two classrooms for current middle school and future high school PLTW classes, new metals and wood labs, a dedicated robotics space and a new collaborative learning space," Vitale said. "This multipurpose area will provide flexible work spaces for small groups of students to meet. The future Dodgeland fablab will reside in the new classrooms and collaborative area and be available to district students and staff and eventually the community. A wide variety of equipment will be available to support learning, creativity and innovation.”
In total, $635,000 are being given to 28 school districts that are establishing or expanding fab labs this year.