Columbus and Fall River students back to school

Families throughout the state are making the best choices possible for their children with 80 percent of Columbus School District families choosing in person classes and 95 percent of Fall River parents choosing in person classes.

“Students should expect to see their teachers ready to teach and should be ready to learn on the first day,” Columbus Superintendent Annette Deuman said. “We will be reviewing some new practices and procedures for this school year, as is to be expected, to be sure students will be familiar and understanding of them. Other than that we will be doing regular first day of school activities so that students get to know each other and their teachers. We want to be certain we can create relationships and provide familiarity, whether our students are in our buildings or virtual.”

Signs have been put up throughout the building about best Universal Precaution practices as well as how to maintain physical distance and obey a traffic flow.

“Additionally, to help remind students to practice good hygiene throughout the day,” Deuman said. “We are confident in the plan we have in place; however, it will take everyone to do their part in implementing the plan in order to keep our students and staff here in our buildings and healthy.”