Columbus and Fall River students back to school

Public school students will be back in class, whether in person or virtually Sept. 1 but many private school students returned to learning last week.
Seventh grader Madden Henning and his sister third grader Tala Henning both went back to Zion Lutheran School in Columbus with Madden going to school and Tala staying home for virtual classes.
“The first day of school was certainly memorable,” their mother Nikki Henning said.
Madden was nervous entering junior high and seeing his classmates for the first time since the spring, but he quickly felt more comfortable but did miss the students who were attending school virtually, Henning said.
“He mentioned the face masks were warm and hard to breathe in, though all students complied and they simply try to make the best of a frightening situation,” Henning said. “Lunch hours are contained to each classroom and recess allows only one classroom outside at a time. Very wise, but yet again, Madden doesn’t have the opportunity to see his friends from various grades. All in all, he enjoyed his first day of in person learning and overall was thrilled to have returned to school.”
Tala has had a compromised immune system since birth, so Henning said they decided she would take courses virtually.
“Having received treatment for cancer, as well as only half of her overall kidney function, we firmly believed that having her attend school virtually was our only means towards protecting her health and well-being,” Henning said.
Families throughout the state are making the best choices possible for their children with 80 percent of Columbus School District families choosing in person classes and 95 percent of Fall River parents choosing in person classes.
“Students should expect to see their teachers ready to teach and should be ready to learn on the first day,” Columbus Superintendent Annette Deuman said. “We will be reviewing some new practices and procedures for this school year, as is to be expected, to be sure students will be familiar and understanding of them. Other than that we will be doing regular first day of school activities so that students get to know each other and their teachers. We want to be certain we can create relationships and provide familiarity, whether our students are in our buildings or virtual.”
Signs have been put up throughout the building about best Universal Precaution practices as well as how to maintain physical distance and obey a traffic flow.
“Additionally, to help remind students to practice good hygiene throughout the day,” Deuman said. “We are confident in the plan we have in place; however, it will take everyone to do their part in implementing the plan in order to keep our students and staff here in our buildings and healthy.”
One way parents can help as summer is dwindling down is by reminding children the importance of wearing masks and washing their hands, Deuman said.
Fall River Superintendent Dennis Birr said the district has an extra bus and hired an additional elementary teacher to reduce the time students spend with each other. They have increased nursing services hours and hand sanitizers stations are at entry doors and in classrooms. They will be using a Clorox Sanitizing machine every night in each room.
The lunch hours at Fall River School were lengthened to have less students in the cafeteria at once and additional lunch tables were purchased to spread out students.
“Middle school and high school moving to a modified block schedule, reducing in half the number of students and staff that will come in contact with each other each day,” Birr said. “Students are required to bring their personal water bottle and we added bottle filling stations, so water fountains are shut off.”
Teachers will check the students’ temperatures, Birr said. Like many other school districts, everyone will wear masks, desks are spread out, handwashing will be done on a regular basis and classes could be outside when practical.
Of course keeping ill people out of the schools is vital, Birr said
“Parents should screen their children each day so that we don’t send sick children to school,” Birr said. “Be flexible, be patient and be kind. It will be a year where we will all have to adjust often to keep our kids in school and everyone in school as safe as possible.”
