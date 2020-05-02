Columbus class of 2020 to have voice in graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS – Columbus High School class of 2020 are not being forgotten as the district works at planning out the end of an unprecedented school year.
Columbus High School principal Thomas Fischer is working with a group of students for feedback while determining an alternative graduation ceremony. According to a press release from the Columbus School District, a committee of parents and community members are working to determine what the graduation celebration could look like when the social distancing and health and safety requirements lift.
“Governor Evers’ order to close all schools until the end of the year doesn’t mean at the end of the Columbus School District school year – it means the end of the 2019-20 school year, which is technically June 30, 2020.”
The high school will share more as soon as plans are determined,” Fischer said.
“The last thing we want to do is schedule something in June or July and cancel one more thing on these young people and their families, Columbus School District Superintendent Annette Deuman said. “From here, our announcements are all about celebrations.”
Columbus High School seniors, along with the rest of the students in the district, have not been in the school since March 13.
“The decision to close all schools was made in collaboration with the Dane County Superintendents group,” Deuman said. After Governor Ever’s Order to close on March 18, we felt an immediate closure was in the best interests of the health of our students, staff, and families.”
The order then came to close for the entire 2019-20 school year.
“Unfortunately, this meant our seniors have missed out on the opportunity to experience the last class, the last game, the last concert, the last exam, the last hot lunch, the last day of driving to school, or the last time walking into school,” Deuman said. And, I am certain our students all have their own “unique” lists of lasts. Additionally, our parents are missing these lasts as well. I am heartbroken for loss each of our families must feel.”
The district has developed many ways to honor the senior class. The regularly scheduled scholarship awards evening will be held virtually on the original date of May 13, Deuman said.
The district will join in the National Phenomenon of “Be the Light” campaign beginning Friday, May 1 and continuing every Friday through the month of May, Deuman said. At 8:20 p.m., or 2020 Military time, CHS will take part in the national “Be the Light” campaign by turning on stadium lights for 20 minutes, which has been sponsored by the city of Columbus. The scoreboard will display the score as 20-20 in honor of this year’s graduating class. Down and distance will be 4th-and-19, signifying COVID-19 is on its final down.
“One important component is that all stadium grounds remain closed and supporters should continue to follow the current safeguards in place,” Deuman said. “Access to all school district property and all parks is prohibited, so officials have encouraged supporters to either drive by stadiums or to “Be the Light” at home by turning on your outside lights at 8:20 pm for 20 minutes.”
The Columbus School District Facebook page is featuring posts about the seniors and their future plans each day.
“We encourage community members to congratulate the soon to be graduates and to provide them with words of encouragement and praise as they end this momentous year,” Deuman said.
Additionally, the district, with the assistance of Cardinal Embroidery and the approval of the city of Columbus, will be designing and purchasing senior banners to be placed along Hwy 73 (Park Avenue).Families who have agreed to their student’s image placed on the CHS banner will be displayed in recognition of the 13 years of commitment and the months lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The banners are currently in production and will begin going up the first week in May.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
