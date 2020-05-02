Columbus class of 2020 to have voice in graduation ceremony

The order then came to close for the entire 2019-20 school year.

“Unfortunately, this meant our seniors have missed out on the opportunity to experience the last class, the last game, the last concert, the last exam, the last hot lunch, the last day of driving to school, or the last time walking into school,” Deuman said. And, I am certain our students all have their own “unique” lists of lasts. Additionally, our parents are missing these lasts as well. I am heartbroken for loss each of our families must feel.”

The district has developed many ways to honor the senior class. The regularly scheduled scholarship awards evening will be held virtually on the original date of May 13, Deuman said.

The district will join in the National Phenomenon of “Be the Light” campaign beginning Friday, May 1 and continuing every Friday through the month of May, Deuman said. At 8:20 p.m., or 2020 Military time, CHS will take part in the national “Be the Light” campaign by turning on stadium lights for 20 minutes, which has been sponsored by the city of Columbus. The scoreboard will display the score as 20-20 in honor of this year’s graduating class. Down and distance will be 4th-and-19, signifying COVID-19 is on its final down.