Columbus graduation ceremony to be held virtually with a drive thru

“I am disappointed in the virtual ceremony,” Columbus Senior Dylan Sanders said. “I feel that we have worked hard in our high school careers, and that we deserve a real ceremony. I wanted the opportunity to have pictures with friends and to say goodbye to all my classmates and teachers.”

Columbus senior Peter Klokow agreed with Sanders.

“We’ve worked so hard for our whole lives pretty much up until this point and now we only get a small graduation on a screen,” Klokow said. “I know these are some difficult times for all of us, but it would’ve been nice for maybe something to be planned further out to honor my classmates and I.”

Deuman said in the letter to families that the district was disappointed as well that the traditional ceremony would not be held, but they did want to put in additional practices to make the day special.

Students will be scheduled to attend the drive thru ceremony on Thursday and Friday with eight families being scheduled during a 45 minute time frame. The families are advised to wear a mask during the drive thru ceremony.