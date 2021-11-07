Columbus High’s cultural fair coming Nov. 23

COLUMBUS – Columbus High School students earning the global education achievement certificate are hosting the 19th annual international culture fair at the school Nov. 23.

The Global Education Achievement Certificate is available to graduating high school students who have demonstrated a strong interest in global citizenship by successfully completing a global education curriculum and engaging in co-curricular activities that foster the development of global competencies, Columbus High School Spanish instructor Kaitlyn Markle said. The students receive a seal on their high school diploma.

“Students in GEAC go above and beyond to learn more about the world, its diverse people and bring awareness as to how to help our world today,” Markle said.

The cultural fair will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., Nov. 23 in the multipurpose room of the school. Masks are required in Columbus schools.

Markle said Thursday that they had 12 confirmed volunteer presenters.

“We have community members, teachers and students presenting,” Markle said. “Our goal is 15 presenters.”

Markle said they are hoping for more people to volunteer as presenters.