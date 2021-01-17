Columbus hope school construction will start in April, students closer to returning to school

Deuman said she is very excited about the new secure entrance being added to the building. Previously, people would be buzzed into the building but there was not a way to prevent them from accessing the building.

The gym will have two courts to make space for the additional students at the school. The gym will no longer double as a cafeteria.

A full production kitchen and cafeteria is being added to the building. Deuman said in the past, the food was made at Columbus Middle School and the students had lunch in the gym.

There will also be renovations for in the current classroom and a new playground area with plenty of space for the students, Deuman said.

Columbus High School

Surveys showed that the community had a dream for the new look of the high school, Deuman said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is an affection for the arch and maintaining the integrity of the arch,” Deuman said.

A new front will be put on the building, but the arch will be part of the commons and cafeteria area with hopes of the Columbus High School sign being visible from outside.