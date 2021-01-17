Columbus hope school construction will start in April, students closer to returning to school

COLUMBUS – Columbus students will be coming back into buildings Tuesday following virtual classes since the winter break ended. There are changes coming in April for both the facilities and the students that will lead to more time in the building.
Columbus Area School District Superintendent Annette Deuman said that the district is hoping to bring the secondary students back to the school for six-period full days four days a week April 6.
“We’ll still keep the school closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning,” Deuman said. “It has been working well at the elementary school.”
It is not the only change students will see in April. Deuman said the building projects in the school will also begin, hopefully by April 2.
Columbus voters approved $30 million to make significant upgrades to facilities and expand current buildings to address space issues. The district will add space to the elementary school, upgrade the middle school and build a small addition to the high school. Funds are earmarked to purchase land for future facility needs. The mill rate is projected to increase by $1.62 per year for district residents.
The age of the facilities in Columbus has been a concern of the community for a long time, Deuman said.
Columbus elementary school
Deuman said she is very excited about the new secure entrance being added to the building. Previously, people would be buzzed into the building but there was not a way to prevent them from accessing the building.
The gym will have two courts to make space for the additional students at the school. The gym will no longer double as a cafeteria.
A full production kitchen and cafeteria is being added to the building. Deuman said in the past, the food was made at Columbus Middle School and the students had lunch in the gym.
There will also be renovations for in the current classroom and a new playground area with plenty of space for the students, Deuman said.
Columbus High School
Surveys showed that the community had a dream for the new look of the high school, Deuman said.
“There is an affection for the arch and maintaining the integrity of the arch,” Deuman said.
A new front will be put on the building, but the arch will be part of the commons and cafeteria area with hopes of the Columbus High School sign being visible from outside.
“We wanted to keep the integrity of the mid-modern architecture on the front of the building,” Deuman said. “We will encase the arch forever and all the old lettering inside. We are hoping to light up the arch, so at night you will see it from outside.”
The commons and arch will be in the front of the school and will be a focus both during the school day and for afterschool events, Deuman said. The kitchen will also be updated.
The school will also be showing off its pride with the school colors featured. Deuman said even the acoustic panels in the building will feature an abstract cardinal design.
“We didn’t want to keep blue lockers and wanted to demonstrate our Cardinal Pride and put some red in this high school,” Deuman said.
Students will also be able to learn about the history of Charlie Cardinal, the school mascot, after it is placed on a wall in the school.
There will be small learning spaces in the school in the school and student lounge areas.
“It will be areas where they could sit after school or for group meetings,” Deuman said.
Some aspects of the school will be upcycled including the woodwork that will made from gym bleacher boards. The bleachers in the gym will be redone.
“It is a way of making something old new again,” Deuman said.
The library will include both quiet areas and areas where people could work together, Deuman said.
The music area will have light renovations including windows, risers, flooring and new acoustic panels. Deuman said there will also be a new fitness area.
All three buildings will have ADA concerns updated: plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and exterior needs including doors, windows, and masonry tuck-pointing.