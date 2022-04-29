Columbus School District down to three finalists for superintendent position

COLUMBUS — The Columbus School District has narrowed its search down to three candidates for the next superintendent of the district, and the trio will be in the district next week as part of the interview process.

The finalists are: Jason Bull, the current director of teaching, learning and assessment for the Manitowoc Public School District; Jacob Flood, current director of curriculum and instruction with the Kewaskum School District; and Heather Cramer, current superintendent with the Hustisford School District.

The search, which is being aided by McPherson & Johnson, LLC, a national superintendent search consultant, initially consisted of a pool of 28 candidates. The Columbus School Board then narrowed down the field from six finalists to the three who were announced.

Whoever the School Board ultimately hires will replace Columbus Superintendent Annette Deuman, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Bull received his Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee in 2000 and his Master of Science in 2004. He returned to Cardinal Stritch to receive his superintendent certification in 2014.

Bull became the director of teaching, learning and assessment for the Manitowoc Public School District in 2016. Prior to that, he was a principal in the Sheboygan Area School District from 2008 until 2016 and a teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools from 2000 to 2008.

Flood received his Bachelor of Arts in elementary and middle school education from St. Norbert College in 2004. He went on to Olivet Nazarene University where he received his Master of Education in curriculum and instruction in 2010. He attended Marian University and received his Master of Science in educational leadership in 2015. He received his school superintendent licensure in 2019 from Cardinal Stritch University and plans on completing his doctorate in 2024.

Flood has been the director of curriculum and instruction in the Kewaskum School District since 2021. He was an elementary principal prior to that beginning in 2017. He was the intermediate school principal in the Waupun Area School District from 2016 to 2017, and a middle school teacher, team leader and varsity coach for the Lomira School District from 2007 until 2016.

Cramer received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education in 1998 from UW-La Crosse. She returned to UW-La Crosse for her Master of Science degree in 2003. Cramer received her educational administration degree in 2017 from Marian University and plans on completing her doctorate in 2023.

Cramer has been the superintendent of Hustisford School District since 2016. She previously was an elementary principal in Hustisford from 2014 to 2016. She was an early learning principal, and an elementary school principal in Stevens Point Public Schools from 2008 to 2014. Cramer began her career as a Title I coordinator, reading intervention in the Port Edwards School District from 2003 to 2008.

The three finalists will spend a day in the Columbus School District next week. Bull will visit on Monday, Flood on Tuesday and Cramer on Wednesday. The day will consist of a tour of the community and a tour of the schools for them to get a feel for the district. They will also participate in a meeting with a stakeholder group with students, staff and community representatives, a dinner with the Columbus School Board, followed by a final interview with the board.

The Columbus School Board plans to make a decision soon after the conclusion of the last interview.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

