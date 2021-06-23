Columbus School District project is on target for Aug. 2022 completion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deuman said asbestos removal is a part of the project in all the buildings due to the age of the facilities.

Columbus High School work is adding cafeteria space.

“Last week the arch came down,” Deuman said. “The front is gone to get ready for the new addition.”

Deuman said the old cafeteria will still be used when the students return to school next fall, but they should be using the new cafeteria by December and then work will begin on the old cafeteria to create a new fitness area.

There was hope that the new area of the elementary school would be usable by December, but Deuman said there is a backorder for the steel trusses for the gym, so that project is running behind. It should not change the final completion date.

Summer school is in session but Deuman said there are only about 300 students in the district attending summer school classes compared to the 1,250 students who attend classes during the school year.

The elementary students still cannot access the playground and the high school has temporary walls installed to prevent the students from entering the construction area, Deuman said.