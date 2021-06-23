Columbus School District project is on target for Aug. 2022 completion

COLUMBUS – Construction at all three schools in the Columbus School District is underway with the projected completion in August of 2022.
“Great things are happening,” Columbus School District Superintendent Annette Deuman said. “It is very exciting every day to see what is happening, and it is happening very quickly.”
Columbus voters approved $30 million in April 2020 to make significant upgrades to facilities and expand current buildings to address space needs.
The district will add space to the elementary school, upgrade the middle school and build a small addition to the high school. Funds are earmarked to purchase land for future facility needs. The mill rate is projected to increase by $1.62 per year for district residents.
Deuman said Tuesday the addition at Columbus Elementary School is well underway.
“Most of the foundation has been poured,” Deuman said.
The storm water management system went in prior to any work and they are currently working on the second floor of the new portion of the elementary school with work begining as well to connect the new portion to the school.
There is less work at Columbus Middle School but bathrooms as well as safety and security updates are taking place.
Deuman said asbestos removal is a part of the project in all the buildings due to the age of the facilities.
Columbus High School work is adding cafeteria space.
“Last week the arch came down,” Deuman said. “The front is gone to get ready for the new addition.”
Deuman said the old cafeteria will still be used when the students return to school next fall, but they should be using the new cafeteria by December and then work will begin on the old cafeteria to create a new fitness area.
There was hope that the new area of the elementary school would be usable by December, but Deuman said there is a backorder for the steel trusses for the gym, so that project is running behind. It should not change the final completion date.
Summer school is in session but Deuman said there are only about 300 students in the district attending summer school classes compared to the 1,250 students who attend classes during the school year.
The elementary students still cannot access the playground and the high school has temporary walls installed to prevent the students from entering the construction area, Deuman said.
“We moved the weight room to the freshman gym,” Deuman said. “A major portion of our summer school at the high school level is with strength and conditioning,”
Troy Marshall, the facility manager for the district has put together a custodial cleaning schedule for the district in order to get in all the rooms while not getting in the way of the construction, Deuman said.
Students return Aug. 23. Deuman said the early start will allow the work in the schools to get an early start during the 2022 summer in order to be finished by August.
“There has been a lot of changes over the last couple of years and some have been hard to handle, but this change is exciting and brings a new life to our buildings,” Deuman said. "This is finally happening for the kiddos and the community.”