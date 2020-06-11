Columbus School District weighs budget concerns after 'unprecedented' 2019-20

The Columbus School District’s final budget for the 2020-21 school year might look very different from its preliminary draft due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Annette Deuman provided the school board with an overview of the preliminary 2020-21 budget at a June 8 meeting. The budget was developed in collaboration with former district business manager Kent Ritchie, financial services company Baird and software analytics company Forecast5.
“As you know, it’s pretty much been an unprecedented year for 19-20 and it’s going to be probably an unprecedented year also for 20-21,” Deuman said. “We are probably not going to be receiving the aid that we are projecting in this preliminary budget. We moved forward with what we know now so that we can start actually preparing for next school year, but we also know that it is probably going to look different.”
The district has put a spending freeze on anything that is not related to student programming and is only looking to hire for empty positions rather than hire for entirely new roles.
“Replacement of technology that we could probably do in a different year, we are holding off on that until we find out exactly what that proposal will be for our budget for next year,” Deuman said. “Any other items that we just don’t know about yet, unless it involves student programming, meeting the student needs and maintaining our staff, we basically put a freeze on all of those items.”
During the meeting, the board hired Jonathan Rouse as the new high school principal, taking over for Tom Fischer after he requested his resignation from the district in March. The board also hired Sophie Grelson as a speech-language pathologist, accepted the resignation of Columbus Intermediate School cross-categorical teacher Jessica Poh and accepted the retirements of food service workers Ray Grueneberg and Julies Cares.
The preliminary budget also projects property taxes to increase by 2.5% to match a rise in property values, though Deuman said this estimate might be a little conservative. The district has established regular education and special education open enrollment tuition at $8,125 and $12,873, respectively.
The school board approved auditing services from Wipfli LLP for reviewing the district’s budget work for the next three years. The district has not yet scheduled the annual budget meeting, but it must take place before Nov. 1, Board President Bill Braun said.
Deuman also provided the board with an update on the district’s successful referendum from last April, which seeks to invest $30 million in proposed renovation and infrastructure changes through the district.
“We did have a remarkable bond sale that occurred and we cannot thank (financial advisor) PMA (Securities) enough,” Deuman said. “They were very mindful to make sure that we got out as quick as possible after the referendum passed to put forth our bond sale. It was a very active sale — we had eight bidders and 42 bids.”
Deuman said the winning bid was “history making” with an interest rate of just 1.87%. The closing date on the bond is set for June 16.
