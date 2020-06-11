Columbus School District weighs budget concerns after 'unprecedented' 2019-20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Columbus School District’s final budget for the 2020-21 school year might look very different from its preliminary draft due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Annette Deuman provided the school board with an overview of the preliminary 2020-21 budget at a June 8 meeting. The budget was developed in collaboration with former district business manager Kent Ritchie, financial services company Baird and software analytics company Forecast5.

“As you know, it’s pretty much been an unprecedented year for 19-20 and it’s going to be probably an unprecedented year also for 20-21,” Deuman said. “We are probably not going to be receiving the aid that we are projecting in this preliminary budget. We moved forward with what we know now so that we can start actually preparing for next school year, but we also know that it is probably going to look different.”

The district has put a spending freeze on anything that is not related to student programming and is only looking to hire for empty positions rather than hire for entirely new roles.