Columbus schools and Lamers Bus Lines put in extra effort to feed area children

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Columbus School District staff and Lamers Bus Lines volunteered to deliver meals to families on June 5 in order to provide a bridge between the meals that have been provided during the school year to those provided through the summer months.

Columbus Superintendent Annette Deuman said that the school district, along with the bus company, has compiled and delivered 22,000 meals since schools were abruptly closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with online learning ending and the school year coming to an end, there is a week between the end of the school year and when the summer meals begin for the students. Deuman said the district used the Blessings in a Backpack program to assure the students are fed that week.

“Many community members donated money to ensure the Blessings in a Backpack program could provide nutritious meals for next week,” Deuman said. “It truly takes a village.”

Students in Columbus School District have benefited from the Blessings in a Backpack program since 2017 when the national program was brought to Columbus. It offers weekend meals for children who need it that includes a bag of kid-friendly, nutritious, non-perishable food items.