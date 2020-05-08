Columbus senior class showcased on banners

This coordinated effort between the Columbus School District, Cardinal Embroidery and Screen Printing, and the city of Columbus will recognize approximately 90 graduating seniors from CHS.

Anderson said producing the banners was a swift and easy process since the school had previously acquired digital photos of all the students for the yearbook.

“I’m more than happy to help out on this project, especially since I’m the parent of a senior. They really missed out on a lot this spring,” he said.

Deuman said in a statement that the banners are a sign of appreciation and support for the students’ culmination of 13 years of hard work and the months lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am heartbroken for the loss each of our families must feel,” she said.

The banners are expected to hang from the poles through June 30. Once removed, the district plans to give them to the seniors as a keepsake. They may be distributed at graduation or at a later date.

A committee is currently working on rescheduling the Columbus High School graduation ceremony. They are keeping an eye on the latest health news as well as the calendar before deciding how to proceed.